Before the new College Football Playoff rankings come out later this week, the Red Raiders move up two spots in this week's AP Poll.

Following its 20-10 win at Baylor on Saturday, Texas Tech rose from No. 11 to No. 9 in the Week 12 AP Poll. It’s the Red Raiders’ highest position in the rankings since Week 7, when they were ranked eighth before losing to Cincinnati. They are also ranked No. 9 in the AFCA Coaches Poll this week.

Texas Tech leapfrogged UCLA and Indiana, which fell to unranked Michigan and Washington, respectively in week 11 play. The Red Raiders remain one of just eight teams in the FBS with fewer than two defeats entering the final week of the regular season.

The top 3 teams—Georgia, Utah, and Notre Dame—remained unchanged in the Week 12 AP Poll, as all three handily won their games on Saturday. Miami, Texas, Alabama, Tennessee, and Wake Forest rose into the number four through eight spots, while UCLA tumbled six places to No. 10.

Texas Tech will have the chance to make an even larger jump in the College Football Playoff rankings this week. The CFP Selection Committee placed the Red Raiders at No. 12 last week, two spots behind BYU and just outside the playoff bracket.

However, BYU just barely eked out a 31-29 triple-overtime win over 4-7 Kansas on this past Saturday, and that may impact their ranking this week. Should the committee choose to punish the Cougars for their narrow escape, Texas Tech could jump ahead of BYU, Indiana, and UCLA into ninth place and comfortably inside the playoff field.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

According to ESPN, the Red Raiders have a 74.9% chance to make the CFP, but they ultimately control their own destiny. Texas Tech hosts 5-6 TCU, which fired head coach Sonny Dykes on Sunday, in the final game of the regular season on Thanksgiving Day.

If the Red Raiders take care of business against the Horned Frogs, they will clinch a berth in the Big 12 championship game against undefeated Utah. The Utes will almost certainly make the playoffs regardless of the result, but Texas Tech will likely need to win to secure its spot in the playoffs. The Red Raiders could still get in with a narrow loss to Utah, but their weak strength of schedule (61st in the FBS) may sway the selection committee toward leaving them out.

For now, the Red Raiders' focus shifts to TCU, with a chance to secure their place in the Big 12 championship game and move one step closer to their second consecutive CFP appearance.

More Texas Tech Content Found Here

Stay up to date on Texas Tech Athletics by bookmarking Texas Tech On SI and following us onX/ Twitter .