Where Does Behren Morton Rank Among Big 12 Quarterbacks?
The Big 12 conference has long been known for its powerhouse offenses, producing exciting games and players ready to deliver at the NFL level.
This year might be the deepest in the conference's history for quarterbacks, though, with nearly every team making a case for their signal caller to be one of the best at the position.
CBS Sports writer Brad Crawford ranked all 16 quarterbacks in the Big 12, so where does Behren Morton, the longtime Red Raider, rank among his peers?
Middle of the Pack But Not Due To Skill
In four seasons, Morton has been the staple of the Red Raiders' offense and has continued to improve with each passing season. He carries a 61 percent completion percentage and nearly 6,000 yards through the air, with 47 touchdowns to 21 interceptions.
Crawford ranked Morton seventh out of 16 quarterbacks across the league, and had this to say about him:
"Let it be known — Morton is not a mid-tier quarterback in the Big 12 (like he's placed here). He will prove as much as a senior, according to coach Joey McGuire. Texas Tech knows the window to win big in Lubbock is open aftersigning the league's top-ranked portal class. The first Red Raider quarterback to start all 12 regular-season games since Patrick Mahomes' final season in 2016 and nearly, Morton had a 4:1 touchdown to interception ratio last year."
With the talent surrounding him, Morton doesn't need to be the best in the league; he just needs to be consistent and limit his turnovers. He doesn't have to win games, but he has the talent to do so if he is called upon to. He won't be judged on that this season, though, and instead will be judged by his team's ability to not lose games.
If he can do that and stay healthy for the season, being the seventh-ranked quarterback should be fine because he will have a Big 12 championship trophy and maybe even more hardware to fall back on.