Where Does Texas Tech Rank Among the 13 FBS Teams in Texas?
Here Are the Top 5 FBS Teams in Texas Heading Into Week 12
Ranking out of 136 FBS teams: 30 CFN, 47 ESPN SP+, N/A The Athletic, 26 USA Today, 28 CBS Sports
Team's strength of schedule: 73
Road wins: 5 (Rice, Oregon State, Oklahoma State, Arizona State, and UCF)
Victories vs. Power 4 conference teams: 5 (Colorado, Oklahoma State, Arizona, and Arizona State)
Next game opponent: TCU
Week 13 prediction: Houston 28, TCU 24
Ranking out of 136 FBS teams: 29 CFN, 33 ESPN SP+, 30 The Athletic, 30 USA Today, 35 CBS Sports
Team's strength of schedule: 67
Road wins: 3 (Missouri State, Clemson, and Boston College)
Victories vs. Power 4 conference teams: 5 (Syracuse, Stanford, Clemson, Miami, and Boston College)
Next game opponent: Louisville
Week 13 prediction: SMU 21, Louisville 20
Ranking out of 136 FBS teams: 10 CFN, 14 ESPN SP+, 11 The Athletic, 10 USA Today, 10 CBS Sports
Team's strength of schedule: 13
Road wins: 2 (Kentucky and Mississippi State)
Victories vs. Power 4 conference teams: 4 (Oklahoma, Kentucky, Mississippi State, and Vanderbilt)
Next game opponent: @ Georgia
Week 12 prediction: Georgia 44, Texas 41
Ranking out of 136 FBS teams: 8 CFN, 4 ESPN SP+, 7 The Athletic, 8 USA Today, 7 CBS Sports
Team's strength of schedule: 47
Road wins: 3 (Kansas State, Utah, and Houston)
Victories vs. Power 4 conference teams: 6 (Houston, Utah, Kansas, Oklahoma State, Kansas State, and BYU)
Next game opponent: UCF
Week 12 prediction: Texas Tech 51, UCF 21
Ranking out of 136 FBS teams: 2 CFN, 5 ESPN SP+, 3 The Athletic, 3 USA Today, 3 CBS Sports
Team's strength of schedule: 15
Road wins: 4 (Notre Dame, Arkansas, LSU, and Missouri)
Victories vs. Power 4 conference teams: 7* (Mississippi State, Auburn, *Notre Dame, Arkansas, Florida, LSU, and Missouri)
Next game opponent: South Carolina
Week 12 prediction: Texas A&M 38, South Carolina 24
