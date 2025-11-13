Red Raider Review

Where Does Texas Tech Rank Among the 13 FBS Teams in Texas?

Texas Tech, with its impressive 29-7 win over BYU, is among, if not the, best FBS football team in Texas entering Week 12

Ryan Kay

Texas Tech quarterback Behren Morton looks to pass against BYU.
Texas Tech quarterback Behren Morton looks to pass against BYU. / Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Texas Tech and Houston football
Houston Cougars quarterback Zeon Chriss passes against Texas Tech Red Raiders linebacker Ben Roberts. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Here Are the Top 5 FBS Teams in Texas Heading Into Week 12

8-2 Overall. 5-2 Big 12 Record. 5

Ranking out of 136 FBS teams: 30 CFN, 47 ESPN SP+, N/A The Athletic, 26 USA Today, 28 CBS Sports

Team's strength of schedule: 73
Road wins: 5 (Rice, Oregon State, Oklahoma State, Arizona State, and UCF)
Victories vs. Power 4 conference teams: 5 (Colorado, Oklahoma State, Arizona, and Arizona State)
Next game opponent: TCU
Week 13 prediction: Houston 28, TCU 24

4. 7-3 Overall. 5-1 ACC Record.

Ranking out of 136 FBS teams: 29 CFN, 33 ESPN SP+, 30 The Athletic, 30 USA Today, 35 CBS Sports

Team's strength of schedule: 67
Road wins: 3 (Missouri State, Clemson, and Boston College)
Victories vs. Power 4 conference teams: 5 (Syracuse, Stanford, Clemson, Miami, and Boston College)
Next game opponent: Louisville
Week 13 prediction: SMU 21, Louisville 20

4-1 SEC Record. 3. 7-2 Overall.

Ranking out of 136 FBS teams: 10 CFN, 14 ESPN SP+, 11 The Athletic, 10 USA Today, 10 CBS Sports

Team's strength of schedule: 13
Road wins: 2 (Kentucky and Mississippi State)
Victories vs. Power 4 conference teams: 4 (Oklahoma, Kentucky, Mississippi State, and Vanderbilt)
Next game opponent: @ Georgia
Week 12 prediction: Georgia 44, Texas 41

2. 9-1 Overall. 6-1 Big 12 Record.

Ranking out of 136 FBS teams: 8 CFN, 4 ESPN SP+, 7 The Athletic, 8 USA Today, 7 CBS Sports

Team's strength of schedule: 47
Road wins: 3 (Kansas State, Utah, and Houston)
Victories vs. Power 4 conference teams: 6 (Houston, Utah, Kansas, Oklahoma State, Kansas State, and BYU)
Next game opponent: UCF
Week 12 prediction: Texas Tech 51, UCF 21

6-0 SEC Record. 1. 9-0 Overall.

Ranking out of 136 FBS teams: 2 CFN, 5 ESPN SP+, 3 The Athletic, 3 USA Today, 3 CBS Sports

Team's strength of schedule: 15
Road wins: 4 (Notre Dame, Arkansas, LSU, and Missouri)
Victories vs. Power 4 conference teams: 7* (Mississippi State, Auburn, *Notre Dame, Arkansas, Florida, LSU, and Missouri)
Next game opponent: South Carolina
Week 12 prediction: Texas A&M 38, South Carolina 24

RYAN KAY

Ryan Kay is a journalist who graduated from Michigan State in 2003 and is passionate about covering college sports and enjoys writing features and articles covering various collegiate teams. He has worked as an editor at Go Joe Bruin and has been a contributor for Longhorns Wire and Busting Brackets. He is a contributor for Texas Tech On SI.

