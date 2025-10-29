Who Is Mitch Griffis? Meet Texas Tech's New QB2 as He Makes His Return to Football
Things have not been simple under center for the Texas Tech Red Raiders football team in 2025. Behren Morton opened the season as the starting quarterback, but he exited early in three games; he also missed a pair of contests.
While he was out, redshirt freshman quarterback Will Hammond got the start against Arizona State and Oklahoma State, spelling Morton as he dealt with a leg injury. However, Hammond reportedly suffered a torn ACL against the Cowboys during the second quarter, which thrust QB3 Mitch Griffis into action.
Griffis is now set to be the Red Raiders' immediate backup signal caller, with Morton expected to make his return to the field against Kansas State. However, Morton's extensive injury history throughout his collegiate career makes Griffis a critical piece for Texas Tech going forward.
Growing up in Virginia, Griffis was a three-star recruit in the Class of 2020, attending Broad Run High School in Ashburn. He received 11 offers, mostly from local programs such as North Carolina, Louisville, and Appalachian State, but he committed to play at Wake Forest.
His freshman year came during the COVID-19-shortened season, and he played sparingly. He attempted just 15 passes between his first two seasons, redshirting his second year. It wasn't until 2022 that he got his first start.
With Sam Hartman injured, Griffis came in and led the Demon Deacons against VMI, scoring three touchdowns in a 44-10 win. The next season, he opened the year as the starter with Hartman headed to Notre Dame; Griffis played and started in nine games, throwing for 1,553 yards, nine touchdowns, and seven interceptions.
Griffis struggled in that 2023 season as a redshirt junior, recording 39 sacks and 20 turnover-worthy plays in nine games. He announced he would be transferring to Marshall in December 2023, but six months later, he shared he planned to step away from football.
Griffis spent a year working in construction after graduating from Wake Forest, heading back home to Ashburn, Va.
“I kind of hated football,” Griffis said, according to Ty Kaplan of The Dallas Morning News. “I had a bad taste in my mouth. Things didn’t really go my way, and I was frustrated. I was hurt, but I really wasn’t sure.”
However, he was contacted by Texas Tech offensive coordinator Mack Leftwich to join the Red Raiders as the team's third quarterback, which he accepted, committing to the program in December 2024. He was also granted an extra year of eligibility by the NCAA heading into his redshirt senior year, setting him up for a potential return in 2026.
So far this season, he has performed well in a limited sample size. Griffis closed the game against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions and the Kent State Golden Flashes, completing four of five passes with a touchdown.
It all came to fruition in Week 9, though, when he completed nine of his 13 pass attempts for 172 yards and a touchdown. He has an 80.9 PFF passing grade through three games, on pace for a career high.
"Glad we have him, and he'll move into that No. 2 role with Behren being back," said head coach Joey McGuire during the team's press conference on Monday, Oct. 27. "… I've watched some games too where backup quarterbacks have had to come in the game; I bet a lot of coaches wish they had a Mitch Griffis."
Leftwich, who brought Griffis back into the game, also spoke glowingly about the experienced quarterback's confidence and ability as he closed out a win for the Red Raiders.
"The moment wasn't too big, and he's kind of got a little freelance," Leftwich said. "You know, he's not out there uptight; he was ready to cut it loose, and I think you saw in some of those moments he wasn't afraid to push the ball down the field and really let it rip."
Regarding Griffis' journey, Leftwich said, "He just ended up being the perfect fit. He wasn't looking for much. He was kind of just coming from where he was at. He was just looking for another opportunity to get back into things."
Griffis' opportunities will continue as the Red Raiders prepare to travel to Manhattan, Kan., where Texas Tech has not won in over a decade and a half.
