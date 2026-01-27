Texas Tech Volleyball Bolsters Staff With Hiring of Norene Iosia

Texas Tech volleyball is taking a confident step forward as the program continues to build momentum at the national level. On Monday, the Red Raiders officially announced the hiring of Norene Iosia as the newest assistant coach.

Iosia adds a respected volleyball mind with championship-level experience to the staff. The move signals Texas Tech’s commitment to long-term growth as the program prepares for the challenges of Big 12 competition.

Nevada Experience Strengthens Texas Tech Sideline

Before making the move to Texas Tech, Iosia spent three seasons as an assistant coach at Nevada. She was set to enter her third year with the Wolf Pack before accepting the opportunity to join the Red Raiders. During her time in Reno, Iosia played a key role in the daily operations of the program, player development, and recruiting at the Division I level.

Her transition from player to coach has been marked by a modern approach rooted in firsthand experience. Iosia’s ability to translate her extensive playing background into teaching, game preparation, and athlete development has been a defining trait of her coaching rise. That foundation now carries into the Big 12, where Texas Tech looks to continue elevating its volleyball profile.

The cornerstone of Iosia’s coaching pedigree comes from one of the most accomplished playing careers in the University of Hawai'i's history. A dynamic setter and outside hitter, she finished her Rainbow Wahine career ranked ninth all-time in assists with 3,148, eighth in career digs with 1,175, and tied for second in service aces with 139.

Iosia recorded 64 career double-doubles and five triple-doubles, consistently impacting matches in multiple ways. She earned Big West Player of the Year honors and first-team all-conference recognition in all four seasons, a rare achievement in one of the nation’s most competitive leagues. Her senior season in 2019 was highlighted by AVCA All-America honorable mention status. That makes her the 12th player in program history to receive the distinction.

Historic Achievements and International Growth

Iosia’s place in Hawai‘i volleyball history is firmly secured. She became only the second setter in program history to be named Big West Player of the Year. She is also the seventh player overall to earn four consecutive first-team all-conference selections.

Her international career included stops with AEK Volleyball Club in Greece during the 2020–21 season, St. Benedek Volleyball Club in Hungary in 2021–22, and VC Kanti Volleyball Club in Switzerland in 2022–23.

Iosia also represented American Samoa at the 2015 South Pacific Games in Papua New Guinea. That's where she helped secure the nation’s first-ever gold medal in women’s volleyball.

Her volleyball foundation was built at Redondo Union High School, where she was named Daily Breeze Player of the Year three times from 2013 to 2015. She earned All-State Division I Player of the Year honors in 2014 and 2015 and received the prestigious Andi Collins Award in 2016 as the nation’s top senior setter. She led Redondo Union to four league titles and back-to-back state championships in 2014 and 2015.

A native of Long Beach, California, Iosia is the fourth of six children born to Moemoe and Marlene Iosia.

