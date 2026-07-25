People will be surprised that Texas Texas is Ranked Higher than some of these Texas Universities

After further review, Texas Tech is ranked higher nationally among certain schools in the state of Texas.

U.S. News & World Report has Texas Tech ranked tied at 198 in their national university rankings. They also have Baylor ranked much higher at 88. However, that is not the case with Forbes.

Forbes' List of America’s Top Colleges has Texas Tech ranked 37 spots higher than U.S. News & World Report and also has the university ranked 27 sports higher than Baylor.

In the U.S. News & World Report national university rankings, the University of Houston is tied at 132, while Texas Tech, as mentioned earlier, is ranked lower by 66 spots. However, according to Niche College rankings, Houston is ranked 155, while Texas Tech is ranked at 103, which is almost 100 spots higher than their U.S. News & World Report rankings.

Texas Tech is even ranked higher than Baylor in Niche's Best Colleges in America rankings, as they are ranked 83 spots higher than Baylor, as they are ranked 184, as Texas Tech is ranked 101.

In the Center for World University Rankings, Texas Tech is 123rd in their national (U.S.) rankings. TCU is shockingly ranked much lower in these rankings at 277, while TCU is ranked much higher in the U.S. News & World Report rankings at 97.

The Times Higher Education rankings are more complicated and complex, as they give more "ranges" in their rankings than actual whole numbers. However, once again, these rankings place Texas Tech higher than Baylor.

Similar to the Times Higher Education rankings, QS World University Rankings has a range for the majority of schools. In their U.S. rankings, Texas Tech ranks higher than SMU by a decent margin. This starkly contrasts with the U.S. News & World Report rankings, where SMU ranks 88, well over 100 spots higher than Texas Tech. In the QS World University rankings, Texas Tech is ranked above a good amount of schools that they are not ranked ahead of in the U.S. News & World rankngs.

Texas Tech once again ranks ahead of Baylor, this time according to Study Portal Masters in their Studyportals University meta-rankings. The rankings have Texas Tech ranked higher by almost 50 spots as well as being ranked higher than SMU as well.

In summary, Texas Tech ranks higher than Baylor in numerous American university and global university rankings.

Although Baylor University is ranked higher overall by standard national rankings such as those by U.S. News & World Report (largely due to lower student-to-faculty ratios, higher graduation rates, and more private funding per student), Texas Tech University consistently outperforms Baylor in several specific rankings and important metrics among the publications we listed throughout this article.

Texas Tech outranks Baylor among certain national and global university rankings mainly because of differences in methodology, school type, research capability, and specialized specialties.

Texas Tech is a Carnegie R1 (Very High Research Activity) doctoral university with a substantial research engine. Global ranking systems such as the Center for World University Rankings (CWUR), QS World University Rankings, or U.S. News Best Global Universities focus significantly on raw research output, citation counts, total published articles, and international collaboration. Big public research schools like Texas Tech tend to outrank private, undergraduate-focused schools like Baylor and SMU because global criteria tend to value huge research facilities over small class numbers or undergraduate selectivity.

Texas Tech is considered a unique university in Texas because it is a major general university, law school, and comprehensive health sciences center (TTUHSC, which includes medical, nursing, and pharmacy schools) all located on the same contiguous campus in Lubbock. This robust academic footprint enhances its institutional repute and research grant indicators in wider system rankings.

Texas Tech University’s Whitacre College of Engineering is known for its size, ties to industry, and programs in petroleum, mechanical, civil, and computer engineering. Texas Tech is a public land-grant-adjacent school with world-class programs in agricultural sciences, animal research, and cotton/crop architecture that private colleges like Baylor can’t match. The Huckabee College of Architecture at Texas Tech is a stand-alone college offering a wide range of professional-degree programs.

Rankings that look upon value versus cost (Forbes, Washington Monthly, or particular net-price techniques) tend to rank Texas Tech higher. Texas Tech is a public university; therefore, tuition is far lower than the private tuition at Baylor. The wage-to-debt ratio is quite competitive. Texas Tech is highly ranked for socioeconomic diversity since it enrolls and graduates a larger percentage of first-generation, low-income, and Pell Grant-eligible students and is formally designated as a Hispanic-Serving Institution (HSI).

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