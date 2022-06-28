Red Raider Golfer Receives Prestigious Big 12 Sportsmanship Award

Dong is the third Red Raider student-athlete ever to receive the award

On Tuesday, Texas Tech Red Raiders junior women's golfer Anna Dong was announced as the recipient of the 2021-2022 Big 12 Sportsmanship Award. The award honors student-athletes who display sportsmanship, community service, and academic achievement.

"We are so proud of Anna and how she represents our program," head coach JoJo Robertson said. "Anna is the ideal student-athlete in our program as she is a great leader on the course but also a perfect role model off of it as well. Anna will be successful in whatever walk of life she chooses because of the tireless work ethic and genuine attitude she displays each and every day."



Dong is currently Vice President of the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) and for 2022-2023, she will serve as the student-athlete representative for the Texas Tech Athletics Advisory Committee.

Dong has promoted community service by encouraging her teammates to volunteer locally. In the last year, the women's golf program led all Tech women's teams in community service hours, earning the highest honor at the annual Red and Black Gala for its efforts.

The Guangzhou, China native, and Saint Joseph High School (Lakewood, California) product has also taken part in several Red Raiders leadership development programs like Suited for Success. She also serves as an advisor for the Wreck 'Em Prep course for new student-athletes.

Dong is also a three-time Academic All-Big 12 first-team honoree as well as a two-time Women's Golf Coaches Association All-America Scholar and appears regularly on the Texas Tech President's and Dean's Lists.

Dong becomes the third Red Raider student-athlete ever to win the award, joining former women's basketball standout Natalie Ritchie (2001-2002) and former men's basketball player Clark Lammert (2014-2015).

