Red Raider Golfer Receives Prestigious Big 12 Sportsmanship Award

Skip to main content

Red Raider Golfer Anna Dong Receives Prestigious Big 12 Sportsmanship Award

Dong is the third Red Raider student-athlete ever to receive the award

On Tuesday, Texas Tech Red Raiders junior women's golfer Anna Dong was announced as the recipient of the 2021-2022 Big 12 Sportsmanship Award. The award honors student-athletes who display sportsmanship, community service, and academic achievement.

"We are so proud of Anna and how she represents our program," head coach JoJo Robertson said. "Anna is the ideal student-athlete in our program as she is a great leader on the course but also a perfect role model off of it as well. Anna will be successful in whatever walk of life she chooses because of the tireless work ethic and genuine attitude she displays each and every day."

Dong is currently Vice President of the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) and for 2022-2023, she will serve as the student-athlete representative for the Texas Tech Athletics Advisory Committee.

Dong has promoted community service by encouraging her teammates to volunteer locally. In the last year, the women's golf program led all Tech women's teams in community service hours, earning the highest honor at the annual Red and Black Gala for its efforts.

The Guangzhou, China native, and Saint Joseph High School (Lakewood, California) product has also taken part in several Red Raiders leadership development programs like Suited for Success. She also serves as an advisor for the Wreck 'Em Prep course for new student-athletes.

Dong is also a three-time Academic All-Big 12 first-team honoree as well as a two-time Women's Golf Coaches Association All-America Scholar and appears regularly on the Texas Tech President's and Dean's Lists.

Dong becomes the third Red Raider student-athlete ever to win the award, joining former women's basketball standout Natalie Ritchie (2001-2002) and former men's basketball player Clark Lammert (2014-2015).

Follow Timm Hamm on Twitter at @IndyCarTim

Follow the Texas Tech Red Raiders Daily Blitz Podcast HERE

Follow Red Raider Review on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Red Raiders News? Check Out The Latest In Texas Tech News Here

anna dong
News

Red Raider Golfer Receives Prestigious Big 12 Sportsmanship Award

By Timm Hamm43 seconds ago
robinson 111
Football

Texas Longhorns Offensive Players to Watch vs. Red Raiders Week 4

By Zach Dimmitt29 minutes ago
martin
Football

Introducing the 2023 Red Raiders Recruiting Class: Part 2

By Zach Dimmitt20 hours ago
https___wreckemred.com_wp-content_uploads_imagn-images_2017_07_14924211
Recruiting

Texas Tech Red Raiders 2023 Football Commits

By Red Raider Review StaffJun 27, 2022
macho stevenson
Recruiting

Talented 2023 WR Macho Stevenson Commits

By Red Raider Review StaffJun 27, 2022
joey mcguire
Football

A Coveted Jersey Number for Red Raiders Football

By Timm HammJun 27, 2022
card
Football

Red Raiders Week 4 Opponent Preview: Texas Longhorns

By Zach DimmittJun 27, 2022
D4D03C2F-15D3-4CF9-89B8-3AD8AEBCE041
News

‘How the F— is Zach Thomas not in Hall of Fame?’ - Brian Urlacher

By Mike D'AbateJun 26, 2022
USATSI_17962578
Basketball

A Pair of Former Red Raiders Land NBA Deals

By Connor ZimmerleeJun 25, 2022