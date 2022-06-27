Introducing the 2023 Red Raiders Recruiting Class: Part 2

The arrival of coach Joey McGuire has brought upon a slew of elite in-state 2023 commitments to Lubbock

The Texas Tech Red Raiders are aiming for their first 10-win season since 2008. And with the arrival of new coach Joey McGuire to Lubbock this past November, the energy and expectations have already shifted.

Nineteen of the 22 commits from the class of 2023 Tech has added since McGuire's hire are from the Lone Star State. Here at RedRaiderReview.com, we'll be taking an occasional look at a handful of each of them. We've already reviewed four talented commits. Now, let's look at a few more, starting with Humble (TX) receiver Tyrone West.

Tyrone West, Receiver - Humble, TX

West committed to Tech on Jan. 30, just one day after he attended Junior Day in Lubbock. He is one of five receivers in the class and is listed as an athlete, though he'll likely remain on the offensive side for McGuire.

The Red Raiders were one of the more major programs to recruit West, as he fielded offers from programs like Utah, UTSA, Memphis, and Prairie View A&M. Despite Humble finishing with a 2-8 record in the 6A Division, West's junior season was strong enough to earn him a first-team selection in the district.

LJ Martin, Running Back - Canutillo (El Paso, TX)

Martin is one of the most recent acquisitions for McGuire and Co. as he announced his pledge to Texas Tech on April 29.

At 6-1, 207 pounds, Martin had an extensive lists of offers that included some interesting programs like Baylor, Air Force, Kansas, Colorado State, Navy, Stanford, and more. As a three-sport athlete in basketball and track, he still found the time to earn 5A Division 2 MVP this past season and was a first-team all-state selection by the Texas Sportswriters Association after rushing for a whopping 2,683 yards and 29 touchdowns on 269 carries.

Martin also needed just 14 catches to record 348 receiving yards and six touchdowns. That averages out to nearly one-fourth of the field (25 yards) per catch. Look out for Martin as a dangerous weapon on offense in the coming seasons.

Jake Strong, Quarterback - Northwest (Justin, TX)

Strong is the only signal-caller so far in this recruiting class for McGuire, as he committed on Jan. 22. At 6-2, 200 pounds, Strong's offer list was highlighted by programs like Cincinnati, Texas A&M, Baylor, and Memphis.

Even with offers from multiple schools prior to Tech reaching out, it took him just two days to commit to the Red Raiders after being offered. He stayed strong on his commitment and didn't take his official visit to Lubbock until earlier this month on June 17.

This past season, Strong passed for 2,334 yards and 29 touchdowns while rushing 126 times for 918 yards and eight touchdowns.

Jmaury Davis, Athlete - Clarendon, TX

Davis has played both running back and linebacker, joining Anquan Willis as the other commit in Tech's 2023 class to do so.

He committed to Tech on Feb. 14 after fielding a short list of offers from Kentucky, Purdue, and UTSA. While his stats from last season aren't available, Davis rushed for 672 yards and five touchdowns in 2020 while also playing on defense.

