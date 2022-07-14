Red Raiders Announce 2022 Hall of Fame & Honor Class

The Texas Tech Hall of Fame is one of the highest honors a former Red Raider athlete can achieve, as it is reserved exclusively for former athletes. While the Hall of Fame is reserved for former athletes, the Hall of Honor is for those who contributed to Texas Tech athletics off the field or court.

On Tuesday, Texas Tech announced it will formally induct seven former letter winners into its Hall of Fame as well as the late Tommy McVay into the Hall of Honor on Oct. 28.

McVay will be inducted posthumously, as he is being honored for his longtime contributions as Texas Tech's Director of Football Operations. He spent over two decades as part of Red Raiders Football, overseeing many of the administrative duties under five different head coaches until his passing.

The former athletes being inducted into the Hall of Fame are: All-Big 12 defensive back Kevin Curtis, basketball stars Gene Knolle and Norman Reuther, All-American pitcher Matt Miller and track and field All-American thrower Patience Knight.

Joining these former Red Raider athletes will be Chris Martin, a member of the 2020 class who was unable to attend in 2021 due to a family conflict.

Executive Director of the Double T Varsity Club Rodney Allison is excited to welcome these prestigious athletes, alongside McVay, to the Texas Tech Hall of Fame and Hall of Honor.

"There no greater pleasure in my role than making the phone call to let one of our former letterwinners know of their Hall of Fame selection," Allison said. "This is another tremendous class that represents multiple eras in our proud history. We can't encourage our letterwinners and fans enough to mark the Oct. 28 weekend on their calendar as we promise they will want to attend this year's event."

The 2022 Hall of Fame and Hall of Honor class will be formally inducted on Oct. 28 during a luncheon at Overton Hotel and Conference Center. All eight inductees will later be honored prior to kickoff the following day when the Red Raiders host Baylor inside Jones AT&T Stadium.

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Follow the Texas Tech Red Raiders Daily Blitz Podcast HERE

Follow Red Raider Review on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Red Raiders News? Check Out The Latest In Texas Tech News Here