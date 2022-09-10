Red Raiders Launch NIL Marketplace Through Opendorse

Whether fans like it or not, the college athletic landscape has changed forever since the introduction of NIL. If schools want to remain competitive in terms of landing recruits and maintaining success on the field, successful NIL programs will go a long way in ensuring both happen.

The Texas Tech Red Raiders are keenly aware of this, and have partnered with leading NIL technology provider Opendorse. Opendorse has launched the Beyond Verified Marketplace, a one-stop shop to maximize NIL opportunities for Red Raider student-athletes.

Through the Beyond Verified Marketplace, Red Raider fans, as well as brands and sponsors, will have the ability to browse Red Raider athletes, and pitch and pay any student-athlete for NIL activities. Athletics director Kirby Hocutt praised Opendorse and the opportunities this will bring student-athletes.

“From the onset, we have stated that Texas Tech will be a national leader in supporting our student-athletes when it comes to NIL opportunities," Hocutt said. "That’s exactly what the Beyond Verified Marketplace does."

“Beyond the education we already provide, this is another valuable tool our student-athletes can utilize that will allow them to maximize their NIL while staying compliant with both NCAA and state laws.”

All current Texas Tech student-athletes will have a profile on the Beyond Verified Marketplace, which they can customize themselves allowing them to promote to fans on their own personal social media channels.

They will also be able to review any opportunities or potential NIL deals within the Opendorse app, as well as accept compensation.

Beyond current student athletes, the marketplace will feature several prominent former Red Raiders. Those athletes range from NFL stars Patrick Mahomes and Danny Amendola to LPGA standout Kim Kaufman and soccer’s Kirsten Davis.

This new NIL partnership shows that Texas Tech is adamant about being at the forefront of possible opportunities for their athletes. As Red Raiders' athletics continues to evolve, especially in the new look Big 12, creating as many NIL opportunities as possible will go a long way in their ability to recruit across the board.

