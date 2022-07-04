Big 12 Expansion: League To Meet With Arizona, Arizona State, Utah, Colorado

A meeting is scheduled between members of the Pac-12 and Big 12 on Tuesday.

Times, they are-a-changing. And the Big 12 is trying to keep up.

In an effort to try and hold serve against leagues like the newly expanding SEC and Big Ten, the Big 12 will reportedly meet with current Pac-12 members Arizona, Arizona State, Utah, and Colorado on Tuesday.

These schools would theoretically be added to the league along with Cincinnati, UCF, Houston, and BYU, who are already scheduled to join in 2023.

As long-time members of the Pac-12, Arizona and Arizona State are obviously looking to abandon what might be perceived as a sinking ship. Members since 1978, this move would not be taken lightly by either institution.

Utah and Colorado have only been in the league since 2011, and Colorado was previously in the Big 12, so that would be a natural move back.

Utah doesn't have any long tradition in the conference, and the Pac-12 was the program's first experience with what is considered a major conference.

Make no mistake, none of these schools come even close to making up for the loss of Oklahoma and Texas to the SEC in 2025. But it would be a start. And with Cincinnati, UCF, BYU, and Houston, these four schools could keep the conference afloat alongside the SEC and Big Ten until the next go-around of college football conference "silly season."

You can follow Timm Hamm on Twitter @IndyCarTim

Follow the Texas Tech Red Raiders Daily Blitz Podcast HERE

Follow Red Raider Review on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Red Raiders News? Check Out The Latest In Texas Tech News Here