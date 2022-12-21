DL Braylon Rigsby Officially Signs With Texas Tech Red Raiders

While the Texas Tech Red Raiders are looking to compete for Big 12 championships under Joey McGuire, building a solid foundation through recruiting classes will go a long way in doing so.

So far, McGuire has shown he can recruit with the best of them, having put together a loaded 2023 class that is widely considered to be one of the best in college football following his first season in Lubbock.

Among that loaded class is Braylon Rigsby, a 6-2, 287-pound defensive lineman from Woodville High School in Woodville, TX. Rigsby is a versatile defensive lineman that will offer the Red Raiders a lot of flexibility on where he can lineup in the trenches.

He was named the defensive lineman of the year in District 10-3A Division I as a junior after racking up 61 tackles, including 15 tackles for loss and three sacks in a dominant junior season.

Keeping Rigsby in Texas was a big win for McGuire and his staff, as he held offers from out-of-state Power 5 schools Kansas State and Washington State.

Now, he joins a defense that showed obvious improvement in 2022 and one that he can be a foundational piece of moving forward under McGuire and defensive coordinator Tim DeRuyter.

