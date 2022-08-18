Red Raiders Golfer Out at U.S. Amateur

Texas Tech stand-out golfer Ludvig Aberg was eliminated in the final hole of his U.S. Amateur Championship match on Wednesday at The Ridgewood Country Club.

Aberg, this year's Ben Hogan Award winner as the best collegiate golfer, suffered a 1 UP loss to Florida senior Ricky Castillo in a Round of 64 match that came down to the final hole.

Aberg advanced out of stroke play with a 4-over-par 74 at Arcola Country Club on Tuesday after beginning the tournament with a 71 on Monday at Ridgewood.

Castillo and Aberg were even heading into the final hole after Aberg birdied the par-5 591-yard 17th hole. But Aberg bogeyed 18 while watching Castillo make par.

The Round of 32 and Round of 16 will be played on Thursday and the quarterfinals on Friday before the semifinals on Saturday. The 36-hole championship match will begin at 8 a.m. on Sunday, televised by Peacock and Golf Channel.

Other Texas Tech golfers participating in this year's U.S. Amateur Championship were Baard Skogen, Sandy Scott, and Matthew Comegys. All missed the cut after stroke play.

Aberg is coming off a stellar junior season that saw him named an All-American and win the Ben Hogan Award. He also won the Big 12 Championship and finished 11th at the NCAA Championships.

The incoming senior also won The Prestige during his junior season. He's currently No. 2 in the World Amateur Golf Rankings and PGA Tour University Rankings.

Aberg also played in three PGA events this past season, competing in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, The RSM Classic, and the Valero Texas Open. He finished fifth at The Amateur Championship in England and helped the international team win the Arnold Palmer Cup.

The Red Raiders will begin the 2022-2023 season at the Frederica Cup on Sept. 7-8 at St. Simons Island, Georgia.

