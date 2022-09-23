Texas Tech Golfer Ludvig Aberg Makes Red Raiders History with No. 1 Ranking

The Texas Tech Red Raiders now have the bragging rights to something the university has never seen before.

Texas Tech golfer Ludvig Aberg is now officially the top-ranked amateur golfer in the world, the first Red Raider to ever do so. The World Amateur Golf Ranking made the announcement on Wednesday.

Aberg, a native of Sweden, is No. 1 on an amateur list that includes six Americans in spots two through seven.

AmateurGolf.com revealed its list for 2022 and also has Aberg at the top of the overall rankings and total player-of-the-year points.

In 2022, Aberg has had seven top-10 finishes, including first-place finishes for the Red Raiders at The Prestige tournament in February and the Big 12 Men's Championship in April.

In April, he competed at The Aggie Invitational and finished in second place. This occurred during his string of finishing in the top six in seven of eight tournament from February to May.

On Sept. 7-8 at the The Frederica Cup, Aberg finished in third place with a score of 199.

Aberg and the Red Raiders will return to the course on Monday for the Inverness Intercollegiate hosted by the University of Toledo at the Inverness Club. The event will wrap up on Tuesday, as the world's new No. 1 amateur will get his chance at another successful performance.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Follow the Texas Tech Red Raiders Daily Blitz Podcast HERE

Follow Red Raider Review on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Red Raiders News? Check Out The Latest In Texas Tech News Here