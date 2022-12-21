DL Jayden Cofield Signs With Texas Tech Red Raiders

From the moment he stepped on campus, it was clear that Joey McGuire was more than capable of changing the culture in Lubbock and turning things around for the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

As such, it was not hard for him and his staff to sell a vision of what's to come in Lubbock to recruits, which led to a loaded 2023 recruiting class that is one of the best in the country.

Jayden Cofield, a 6-3, 325-pound defensive lineman from Manor High School in Manor, TX, is one of those recruits in McGuire's 2023 class. Once Cofield committed to Texas Tech, he had no issue shutting down his commitment process.

"There were a few schools," he told Rivals.com. "After I committed, I'd say for about a month-and-a-half there were schools still offering me, but I kind of just shut it all down and I just stopped answering."

Among those schools who tried to lure Cofield away from the Red Raiders was Baylor, Houston, Arizona State, and TCU, among other programs.

As a senior, he recorded 50 total tackles, with 18 tackles for loss and three sacks, while forcing two fumbles and recovering two, one of which he returned for a touchdown.

Now, he joins a defense that laid the foundation in 2022 to be an elite unit and one of the best in college football moving forward.

