'I Shut it All Down': Texas Tech Pledge Jayden Cofield Fully Committed to Red Raiders

Cofield made his official visit to Lubbock Friday despite committing nearly two months ago in April

Coach Joey McGuire and the Texas Tech Red Raiders have instilled high levels of confidence in their 2023 recruiting targets. This was proven with the April 23 commitment from Manor (Manor, TX) defensive tackle Jayden Cofield, who finally made his official visit to Lubbock Friday nearly two months after his original pledge.

At a massive 6-3, 325 pounds, Cofield told Rivals that the coaching staff made him feel as such during his visit.

"It was great, they showed a lot of love from literally the second I got into the hotel, everybody was screaming and jumping and dancing," Cofield said. "They just always made sure to check on me and make sure I needed anything and had everything I wanted."

While today's recruiting age sees numerous prospects de-commit all the time, it seems clear that Cofield has intentions set on a collegiate career in Lubbock. Programs like Baylor, Houston, Arizona State, and TCU were just a few of the schools targeting him. But Cofield admitted that he's brushed off communication with other programs as of late.

"There were a few schools," he said. "After I committed, I'd say for about a month-and-a-half there were schools still offering me, but I kind of just shut it all down and I just stopped answering."

Cofield posted 61 tackles, 19 tackles-for-loss, five sacks, and 10 quarterback pressures. He said he's going to use a summer of training to improve these numbers as he enters his senior season.

"Just training, staying in shape and getting stronger," Cofield said. "I'm not gonna go anywhere else, I told coach McGuire and coach (Zarnell) Fitch before I even went on my OV that I was only gonna take one, and they loved that."

Cofield said he'll make a return to Lubbock when the Red Raiders welcome a heated rival in the Texas Longhorns for the Big 12-opener on Saturday, Sept. 24.

