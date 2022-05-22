Skip to main content

Lone Star: Texas Tech Kicker Jonathan Garibay on Cowboys 'Opportunity'

Garibay's path to the NFL is clear, and it goes through Dallas

The Dallas Cowboys have a vacancy - and just one kicker presently on the roster. And he's a familiar face to Texas Tech fans, as it's Jonathan Garibay, an undrafted free agent signed by the Cowboys after the 2022 NFL Draft.

“It’s amazing, the opportunity that the Cowboys organization gave me,” he said. “I’m just trying to do the best with it and run.”

Jonathan Garibay

Jonathan Garibay

Jonathan Garibay

The Texas Tech star kicker burst onto the national scene in the 2021 college football season when he nailed a booming 62-yard field goal against Iowa State with time expiring. The kick not only set the record for the longest made field goal in Texas Tech history but would have also been tied for the fourth-longest field goal in NFL history.

Despite his sky-high ceiling as a kicker, Garibay showed remarkable consistency throughout his college career. In 2021, he made 15-of-16 field-goal attempts (93.75 percent) and 49-of-50 extra-point attempts. This came as an improvement over his 2020 season, in which he only converted 8-of-11 attempts (72.73 percent).

Jonathan Garibay

Jonathan Garibay

Jonathan Garibay

Since the team released Dan Bailey in 2017, the team seems to have been cursed with terrible kicking luck, especially in the most important moments of games. Three of the 2021 Dallas squad's five losses were by three points or less. In these three losses, 2021 Cowboys kicker Greg Zuerlein missed a combined four field goals (with at least one miss in each game), and two extra points.

Dallas' current roster has no other kicker signed alongside Garibay. That's not likely to remain the circumstance, but ...

As it stands, Garibay has a clear path to becoming the next kicker for America's Team; with his leg, Cowboys fans will remain hopeful that he can once again harness the kicking magic that made Bailey one of the greatest in NFL history.

“The coaches expect a lot from me, the players. And I expect a lot from myself,” Garibay said of his short time at The Star. “I just hope I can help this team accomplish some of its goals.”

