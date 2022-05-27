Texas Tech To Tee Off at NCAA Men’s Golf Championships

The Red Raiders will be led by Ben Hogan Award winner Ludvig Aberg in effort to get into team match-play competition

The Texas Tech Red Raiders hope to better their finish from last season when the NCAA Men’s Golf Championships tee off on Friday at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.

After finishing in a tie for third place at the New Haven Regional, the No. 8 Red Raiders will compete in the national tournament for the 14th time. Tech has a late tee-off on Friday - 2:25 central time - and an early tee time on Saturday.

Texas Tech is led by Ludvig Aberg, who was just named the Ben Hogan Award winner as college golf’s best player. Aberg is No. 2 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking and Golfstat collegiate ratings.

He won the 2022 Big 12 Championship by shooting 8-under-par for his fourth collegiate victory and followed that up with a three-round total of 205 at New Haven, punctuated by a final-round 69. Aberg finished in a tie for sixth, and has recorded top-6 or better finishes in seven straight tournaments.

Joining Aberg will be Baard Skogen, Andy Lopez, Calum Scott, Carl Didrik Meen Fosaas and Sandy Scott.

Skogen also finished in the Top 10 at New Haven with a total of 206.

Fosaas shot a 207, Lopez a 210 and Scott a 214. Sandy Scott did not play.

After 54 holes at Grayhawk, the field will be cut to the Top 15 teams on Sunday night. The Top 15 will advance to the final round of stroke play on Monday. After Monday’s fourth round, the field will be cut to the Top 8 and those teams will advance to match play to determine the team championship.

Quarterfinal and semifinal matches will be played on Tuesday, and the championship match will be played on Wednesday.

