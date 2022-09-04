Skip to main content
Red Raiders QB Tyler Shough Out With Injury

The Red Raiders starting quarterback left the game in the second quarter and will not return.
Quarterback Tyler Shough and the Red Raiders were putting on quite a show. Tech scored 14 points on their first two drives of the game, largely in part to the arm of Shough.

The first touchdown of the season came on a 45-yard pass from Shough to wideout Loic Fouonji that ended a four-play, 94-yard drive after the Red Raiders were backed up at their own four yard line to start the series.

Running back Tahj Brooks scored a rushing touchdown on the very next drive on a 14-yard scamper to the right side. On those two drives, Shough completed four-of-five passes for 125 yards and the lone touchdown.

The third series is where something went wrong for Shough.

On what appeared to be a quarterback draw, Shough ran toward the Racers' sideline where he was brought down hard by a number of Murray State defenders. It's not clear if this play caused the injury, but Shough wasn't the same after, completing two-of-four passes for just 29 yards before being replaced by Donovan Smith.

Smith immediately hit Jarand Bradley for a 30-yard touchdown play and on his second possession, Smith led a one-play touchdown drive with a 39-yard touchdown pass to Fouonji.

Smith and incoming freshman Behran Morton will finish the game while Shough is on the sideline in street clothes with his left arm in a sling.

We should hear more about Shough's injury in the post-game press conference.

Last season, after Shough was lost with a broken collar bone in Week 4 against the Longhorns, Smith led the Red Raiders through the final eight games, plus a Liberty Bowl win over Mississippi State. 

