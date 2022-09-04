Red Raiders QB Tyler Shough Out With Injury

Quarterback Tyler Shough and the Red Raiders were putting on quite a show. Tech scored 14 points on their first two drives of the game, largely in part to the arm of Shough.

The first touchdown of the season came on a 45-yard pass from Shough to wideout Loic Fouonji that ended a four-play, 94-yard drive after the Red Raiders were backed up at their own four yard line to start the series.

Running back Tahj Brooks scored a rushing touchdown on the very next drive on a 14-yard scamper to the right side. On those two drives, Shough completed four-of-five passes for 125 yards and the lone touchdown.

The third series is where something went wrong for Shough.

On what appeared to be a quarterback draw, Shough ran toward the Racers' sideline where he was brought down hard by a number of Murray State defenders. It's not clear if this play caused the injury, but Shough wasn't the same after, completing two-of-four passes for just 29 yards before being replaced by Donovan Smith.

Smith immediately hit Jarand Bradley for a 30-yard touchdown play and on his second possession, Smith led a one-play touchdown drive with a 39-yard touchdown pass to Fouonji.

Smith and incoming freshman Behran Morton will finish the game while Shough is on the sideline in street clothes with his left arm in a sling.

We should hear more about Shough's injury in the post-game press conference.

Last season, after Shough was lost with a broken collar bone in Week 4 against the Longhorns, Smith led the Red Raiders through the final eight games, plus a Liberty Bowl win over Mississippi State.

