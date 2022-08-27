Skip to main content

Texas Tech Athletics and Reliant Energy Announce Multi-Year Partnership

Texas Tech secured a partnership with the Texas-based electricity company.

New Texas Tech Red Raiders football coach Joey McGuire is not the only one bringing the energy to Lubbock and Texas Tech athletics. 

On Wednesday it was announced that Texas-based electricity Reliant is becoming an official partner of Texas Tech Athletics and the Texas Tech Alumni Association. The deal is a multi-year partnership that not only benefits Texas Tech Athletics but the fans, Texas Tech alumni, and the Lubbock community.

“Across Texas, Reliant is known as a leading electricity provider committed to powering and supporting people and communities,” said Elizabeth Killinger, president, Reliant. “As the people of Lubbock prepare to enter a new era of choosing who provides their electricity, we’re excited to begin serving them while forging new local ties and deepening existing partnerships like we have with Texas Tech. We are thrilled to team up with a beloved local institution and share in the excitement of Red Raider Nation for years to come.”

The multi-year partnership will support Red Raiders football, baseball, and men’s and women’s basketball, with Reliant also providing fun gameday activities for fans starting at Raider Alley and Jones AT&T Stadium.

Kirby Hocutt, Texas Tech's athletics director, when speaking about the new partnership offered a glowing review of Reliant. 

“Reliant is a fantastic partner for Texas Tech Athletics, and we’re thrilled to name them our exclusive energy partner,” Hocutt said. “As we gear up for the start of the season, we’re incredibly grateful for Reliant’s support and look forward to welcoming them to the Red Raider family.”

To kick off the 2022-23 athletic season, Reliant is sponsoring the Red Raider Club’s annual Kickoff Luncheon with the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce on Aug. 26 at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center. The luncheon will feature remarks from Joey McGuire just one week from his debut as the Red Raiders' new head football coach.

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Follow the Texas Tech Red Raiders Daily Blitz Podcast HERE

Follow Red Raider Review on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Red Raiders News? Check Out The Latest In Texas Tech News Here

attachment-FireShot-Capture-1181-Edit-Post-%E2%80%B9-Talk-103.9-1340-%E2%80%94-WordPress-kkam.com_
News

Texas Tech Athletics and Reliant Energy Announce Multi-Year Partnership

By Connor Zimmerlee
ff238be5-5443-4659-8d10-40cbde217e10-TTU_MSU_FB_18
News

Texas Tech Red Raiders vs. Oklahoma Sooners Week 14 Predictions

By Red Raider Review Staff
BB_VBvsUT_211126_103
News

Texas Tech Volleyball Notre Dame Tournament Preview

By Michael Gresser
Teeter Goal
News

Red Raiders Women's Soccer Aiming for Bounce-Back Win vs. New Mexico

By Zach Dimmitt
Tyler Shough
News

Red Raiders QB Tyler Shough Named to Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Watch List

By Connor Zimmerlee
1182334950jpg0
News

Red Raider Featured on Athlon Sports All-Name Team

By Michael Gresser
maxresdefault
News

Red Raiders Offensive Coordinator Named to 40 Under 40 College Sports List

By Connor Zimmerlee
joey mcguire
News

Why Red Raiders Could Struggle in 2022

By Connor Zimmerlee
5c9ae3bd41989.image
News

Red Raiders Week 14 vs. Oklahoma: Defensive Players to Watch

By Matthew Postins