Texas Tech Athletics and Reliant Energy Announce Multi-Year Partnership

New Texas Tech Red Raiders football coach Joey McGuire is not the only one bringing the energy to Lubbock and Texas Tech athletics.

On Wednesday it was announced that Texas-based electricity Reliant is becoming an official partner of Texas Tech Athletics and the Texas Tech Alumni Association. The deal is a multi-year partnership that not only benefits Texas Tech Athletics but the fans, Texas Tech alumni, and the Lubbock community.

“Across Texas, Reliant is known as a leading electricity provider committed to powering and supporting people and communities,” said Elizabeth Killinger, president, Reliant. “As the people of Lubbock prepare to enter a new era of choosing who provides their electricity, we’re excited to begin serving them while forging new local ties and deepening existing partnerships like we have with Texas Tech. We are thrilled to team up with a beloved local institution and share in the excitement of Red Raider Nation for years to come.”

The multi-year partnership will support Red Raiders football, baseball, and men’s and women’s basketball, with Reliant also providing fun gameday activities for fans starting at Raider Alley and Jones AT&T Stadium.

Kirby Hocutt, Texas Tech's athletics director, when speaking about the new partnership offered a glowing review of Reliant.

“Reliant is a fantastic partner for Texas Tech Athletics, and we’re thrilled to name them our exclusive energy partner,” Hocutt said. “As we gear up for the start of the season, we’re incredibly grateful for Reliant’s support and look forward to welcoming them to the Red Raider family.”

To kick off the 2022-23 athletic season, Reliant is sponsoring the Red Raider Club’s annual Kickoff Luncheon with the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce on Aug. 26 at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center. The luncheon will feature remarks from Joey McGuire just one week from his debut as the Red Raiders' new head football coach.

