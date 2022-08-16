Skip to main content

Texas Tech Hoops Releases Full Non-Conference Schedule

The Red Raiders get set for a season with some lofty in-house expectations.

Texas Tech Red Raiders men's basketball released its complete non-conference schedule for the 2022-23 season Monday.

After the occasional announcement of certain matchups throughout the summer, Tech fans now know the full arsenal of games.

Here's the schedule: 

Nov. 7 - vs. Northwestern State

Nov. 10 - vs. Texas Southern

Nov. 14 - vs. Lousiana Tech 

Nov. 21 - vs. Creighton (Maui Invitational)

Nov. 30 - vs. Georgetown

Dec. 7 - vs. Nicholls St.

Dec. 13 - vs. Eastern Washington

Dec. 17 - vs. Jackson State (game in Houston)

Dec. 21 - vs. Houston Baptist

Dec. 27 - South Carolina State

Jan. 28 - @ LSU

Despite falling short of an Elite Eight after staying consistent as one of the best teams in the nation, the Red Raiders are looking for more in 2022-2023. During the offseason, Tech secured one of the nation's top transfers, Fardaws Aimaq, and getting a commitment from one of the best high school players in North America, Elijah Fisher. 

Aimaq was the go-to guy for the Wolverines all season, but had one of his best performances in Utah Valley's huge upset over No. 12 BYU on Dec. 1, putting up 24 points and 22 rebounds. His dominant presence in the paint proves the competition in a major conference won't be an issue.

Transfer guard De'Vion Harmon, a former standout at Oklahoma, will give the Red Raiders some much-needed depth in the backcourt. Even in a crowded and talented Oregon backcourt last season, he averaged 10.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.3 steals on 41.5 percent shooting while starting all but one game for the Ducks.

D'Maurian Williams is another transfer that should bring some elite scoring upside off the bench for Adams and staff. At Gardner-Webb in the Big South last season, the 6-5, 195-pound guard averaged 14.5 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.5 assists, in 31.7 minutes per game.

