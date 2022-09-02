Skip to main content
Red Raiders Football vs. Murray State Racers: How to Watch, Betting Lines

The Red Raiders begin the Joey McGuire era at home against the Racers on Saturday.
Rome wasn't built in a day. Neither will Texas Tech football in the first season of the Joey McGuire era. Then again, who's to say that his demeanor, recruiting style, and enthusiasm won't be enough to make the Red Raiders interesting in 2022?

For the first time in what feels like ages, there's a sense of pride in Lubbock. The Red Raiders are coming off their first winning season since 2015 and have one of the state's top recruiters as head coach. McGuire currently is building a steady class for the impending 2023 season and has named Tyler Shough as starting quarterback.

What's holding the Red Raiders back? Well, life still is a challenge in the Big 12. It'll be a year or two before Tech can be mentioned among those looking for 10-win seasons on the regular. Just making a bowl game for a second consecutive season will probably suffice. And at least the McGuire welcome party should end on a positive note after Week 1 against FCS opponent Murray State. 

WHAT: Texas Tech Red Raiders (0-0) vs. Murray State Racers (0-0)

WHERE: Jones AT&T Stadium, Lubbock, Texas (60,454)

WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, 7 p.m. CT

TELEVISION: ESPN+ / FuboTV (try it free)

RADIO: KTTU-FM Double T 97.3 | KJTV The Score 950 AM, 100.7 FM | KXTQ-FM 106.5

