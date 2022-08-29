Ex-Red Raiders Duo Leading Abilene Christian Into '22

The Texas Tech Red Raiders program has undergone serious changes since last season, replacing former head coach Matt Wells in late October, then hiring new coach Joey McGuire to lead the squad for the foreseeable future.

With a new coach typically comes new coordinators, and one team's loss is usually another team's gain. That's true of players in the transfer portal too.

Former Tech defensive coordinator Keith Patterson is leading the Abilene Christian Wildcats as they prepare for the 2022 season, and he's taken former Red Raiders quarterback Maverick McIvor with him.

Patterson has his work cut out for him since the last winning season for ACU came in 2018 at 6-5. He takes over a Wildcats team that had its fair share of troubles in 2021, with a 5-6 record under former coach Adam Dorrel.

Patterson was hired on Dec. 6 after Dorrel was fired the morning after the Wildcat's final game of the season last year.

Patterson has worked hard to instill a new attitude and new strategies in the Wildcats' program.

“The thing I continue to harp on and every time I get in front of our guys is I just want their best,” Patterson told the ACU Optimist. “Whether if you just bring out the best in people, whether it be in the classroom, in our community, as a teammate, or in the weight room, it doesn’t matter. We’ve really emphasized every single day that the standard is best and just give me that.”

Patterson and his staff added some freshmen and 19 transfers from both FCS and FBS programs this past offseason.

One of the new faces includes sophomore quarterback Maverick McIvor, who transferred from Texas Tech after Patterson was named the coach and was recently named the starter for the upcoming season. The San Angelo native has grown to love the family-oriented atmosphere that ACU has shown him.

“It’s been pretty seamless, and the coaches have really poured into me,” McIvor told the Optimist. “Tech was a little bit different in the sense that it was a different realm of football with a different conference and players. But I’ve fallen in love with ACU by being here and seeing how different it is.”

Patterson, McIvor, and the Wildcats open the season against Lamar University on Sept. 1 at 7 p.m. CT.

