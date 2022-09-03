Red Raiders Strike Fast, Lead 14-3 Early in First Quarter; Live Game Updates

Skip to main content
Red Raiders vs. Murray State Racers: Joey McGuire Era Begins; Live Game Updates

Stay tuned to RedRaiderReview.com as we provide live updates from Texas Tech's Season Opener Against Murray State from Jones AT&T Stadium on Saturday.

Well folks, you did it. You survived another offseason without Texas Tech Red Raiders football. It is officially gameday in Lubbock as the Red Raiders open their season at home against the Murray State Racers at 7 p.m.

Joey McGuire will be looking to start his tenure as the coach of the Red Raiders off strong with a win against the Racers, a win that could set the tone for what is to come with him at the helm

McGuire has already shown he can recruit with the best of them, as he continues to load up a stacked 2023 recruiting class. Now, all he has to do is show he can win and get results on the field to continue that momentum on the recruiting trail. 

Offensively the Red Raiders will be led by quarterback Tyler Shough, with new offensive coordinator Zach Kittley calling the plays. With Kittley fresh off a historic offensive season at Western Kentucky, Shough could be in for a big season in 2022. 

Defensively, the Red Raiders will look to turn things around from a 2021 season that saw them allow 30.2 points and 404.8 yards of total offense per game.

Follow along here at RedRaiderReview.com as we offer you live updates throughout the game as the Red Raiders take on the Racers at Jones AT&T Stadium on Saturday night. 

In-game updates will appear below after kickoff...

FIRST QUARTER: Texas Tech 14, Murray State 3

The Racers receive the opening kickoff and start their drive at their own 30. 

The Racers attacking on the ground early with three straight carries picking up their first first down of the game. 

On 3rd and 3 the Red Raider defense makes a stand and gets the Racer offense off the field.

The Red Raiders will start their drive from their own 6. 

Some trickery early as the Red Raiders go to a flea flicker, as Shough finds Jerand Bradley for a 39-yard strike. 

TOUCHDOWN RED RAIDERS: Shough finds receiver Loic Founonji for a 45-yard touchdown strike. Trey Wolff's extra point attempt is good to put the Red Raiders up 7-0 with 10:34 left in the first quarter. The drive went 94 yards on 4 plays, taking 1:20 off the clock.

The Racers will start their drive at their own 25. 

The Red Raider defense stifles the Racer offense, as they get off the field after a three and out. 

The Red Raiders will start their drive at their own 41. 

Shough finds Founonji for 33 yards and a fumble forward gives the Red Raiders an extra 21 yards. 

TOUCHDOWN RED RAIDERS: Running back Tahj Brooks takes it in from 14 yards for the touchdown. Wolff's extra point attempt is good to make it 14-0 with 7:28 left in the first quarter. The drive went 59 yards on 4 plays, taking 1:07 off the clock.

The Racers will start their drive from their own 25.

The Red Raider defense appeared to get off the field but a defensive holding on 3rd down keeps the Racers' drive alive.

DJ Williams connects with LaMartez Brooks for a 51-yard strike, pushing the ball inside the Red Raiders' 10-yard line. 

FIELD GOAL RACERS: Aaron Baum's 30-yard field goal is good to cut the Red Raiders lead to 14-3 with 2:36 left in the first quarter. The drive went 62 yards on 9 plays, taking 5:08 off the clock. 

