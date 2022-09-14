NC State Wolfpack Offensive Players to Watch vs. Texas Tech: Week 3

Defense was far from a strength for the Red Raiders in 2021. The defense allowed 422.3 yards per game of total offense, while giving up 33 points per game.

However, through two games so far this season, the Red Raider defense looks much improved to where they were last year. They are allowing 20 points and 306 yards of total offense per game. Yes, two games is a small sample size, but it is a much needed improvement.

So far in 2022, the Wolfpack are averaging 38 points and 441 yards of total offense per game. While it is only a two-game sample size, with one game coming against an FCS opponent, it is clear that the NC State offense is just as potent as it was last season.

Yesterday on RedRaiderReview.com we previewed the Wolfpack as a team, including projected starters. Today we will provide a few offensive players to watch for when the Red Raiders hit the road.

Now, here are some Wolfpack offensive players to watch for this Saturday:

Quarterback Devin Leary

Through two games this season, Leary has looked far from his 2021 self.

He has completed 33-of-58 attempts for 449 yards and five touchdowns. While he's gotten off to a slow start, Leary still possesses the ability to beat you both through the air and on the ground. If the Red Raiders aren't careful, he could make life for their defense rather difficult come Saturday.

Running Back Demie Sumo-Karngbaye

Sumo-Karngbaye has been the Wolfpack's leading rusher through two games, despite not entering the season as the starter on the depth chart. In the Wolfpack's first two games, he has rushed for 149 yards and a touchdown on just 21 carries, averaging a team-high 7.1 yards per carry.

Wide Receiver Thayer Thomas

After recording the second most receiving yards for the Wolfpack last season, Thomas leads the team in receiving so far. He has been Leary's favorite target on the season, as the duo have recorded six receptions for 72 yards and a touchdown. If Leary and Thomas can keep up the chemistry they've shown through the first two games, they could give the Red Raiders' secondary their toughest test of the season through Week 3.

