Red Raiders vs. N.C. State Wolfpack: How to Watch, Betting Odds

Texas Tech will take its undefeated record on the road to face another undefeated team when it faces North Carolina State on Saturday.

Texas Tech (2-0) beat the Houston Cougars, 33-30, in two overtimes on Saturday, giving them a victory with backup quarterback Donovan Smith at the controls. It certainly wasn’t a perfect game, but he’s giving the coaching staff something to think about as Week 1 starting quarterback Tyler Shough works his way back from an injury.

NC State (2-0) hasn’t started ACC play yet, and the Red Raiders may represent their toughest opponent before they dip their toe into league action.

NC State leads the series, 4-1, but the two teams haven’t played since 2003.

The connections between Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire and NC state coach Dave Doeren dates back to 2003 when Doeren, then the linebackers coach and recruiting coordinator at Kansas, was the first Division-I coach to offer one of McGuire’s Cedar Hill Longhorns. Doeren visited Cedar Hill that year to recruit quarterback Marcus Herford, who ultimately signed with the Jayhawks where he was a four-year letterman and member of the winningest class in Kansas history.

Here is how to watch, listen and stream the Red Raiders’ matchup against the Cougars on Saturday afternoon:

Game Information: Texas Tech Red Raiders vs. NC State Wolfpack

Date/Time: Saturday, September 17 at 6 p.m. CT

Where: Carter-Finley Stadium

Betting via SI SportsBook

Spread: Texas Tech +10

TOTAL: 55.5 (o -110, u -118)

Moneyline: Texas Tech +275, NC State -400

TV/Streaming: ESPN2 (Anish Shroff, Brock Osweiler, Taylor McGregor), FuboTV (try it free)

Radio: Texas Tech Sports Network; Sirius/XM Channel 108 or 199

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Follow the Texas Tech Red Raiders Daily Blitz Podcast HERE

Follow Red Raider Review on Facebook and Twitter