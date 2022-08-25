Red Raiders Women's Soccer Aiming for Bounce-Back Win vs. New Mexico

Texas Tech Red Raiders women's soccer is set to play its third game of the season Thursday against the New Mexico Lobos at the John Walker Soccer Complex in Lubbock. It will be the final match of a three-game home stand for the Red Raiders.

Tech (1-1) enters the game after a 1-0 loss to the Arizona Wildcats Sunday. The Red Raiders were aggressive on the attack, outshooting the Wildcats 17-6, but Arizona goalkeeper Hope Hisey had five saves. A goal in the 68th minute by Arizona's Megan Chelf proved to be the difference.

The Red Raiders still have a lot of momentum to play off of though. The team downed the Troy Trojans 2-0 on Aug. 18 after first-half goals by midfielder Charlotte Teeter and forward Ashleigh Williams put the game away early.

But getting to a 2-1 record in this young season won't come easy. The Lobos (1-1) are coming off a 2021 slate that saw them win the regular season and tournament crown in the Mountain West conference.

New Mexico lost its first game 1-0 to No. 6 Rutgers, but responded in a major way Sunday against CSU-Bakersfield.

Lobos senior forward Jadyn Edwards record a hat trick in the 4-2 win over the Roadrunners, as she now enters Thursday's match in Lubbock with some fiery momentum.

Kick off is set for 7 p.m. C.T.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Follow the Texas Tech Red Raiders Daily Blitz Podcast HERE

Follow Red Raider Review on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Red Raiders News? Check Out The Latest In Texas Tech News Here