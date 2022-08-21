Texas Tech Soccer Takes Season Opener Over Troy 2-0

The Texas Tech Red Raiders soccer team kicked off their season on Thursday as they welcomed the Troy Trojans to John Walker Soccer Complex. After a successful preseason slate, the Red Raiders picked up exactly where they left off in a 2-0 win against the Trojans.

The Red Raiders' lone Preseason All-Big 12 Team member showed why she made the list on Thursday, as Macy Blackburn picked up an assist on both of Texas Tech goals. First, she found captain Charlotte Teeter in the 22nd minute on a pass that Teeter would chip in for the Red Raiders first goal of the season.

Blackburn would pick up her second assist within three minutes of the second half whistle, as she found Ashleigh Williams in the box who headed home the goal to give the Red Raiders their 2-0 lead.

Defensively, the Red Raiders were all over the Trojans to record the clean sheet. They only allowed the Trojans to get two shots all game long, with the first not coming until the 36th minute. Red Raiders' goalie Madison White picked up the win in goal, not allowing a single shot on target all night.

As the Red Raiders play through their non-conference schedule and prepare for Big 12 play, they will use every opportunity to get their 10 freshman on the field, said coach Tom Stone.

“It was a good first night,” Stone said. “We have 10 freshmen, meaning a third of our team that was their first collegiate game. I feel like they were ready and played well-enough to win."

What's next for Texas Tech?

After the Red Raiders opened their season with a 2-0 win over the Trojans, they will welcome the Arizona Wildcats to Lubbock on Sunday. The Wildcats opened their season on Thursday as well, picking up a 2-1 victory over Iowa State.

