Texas Tech Athletics Reveals New Look for 2026 Season
Starting in the 2026-27 season, Texas Tech athletics will introduce a new set of athletics-specific iconography, including a redesign of the classic Double T.
The beveled scarlet-and-black Double T was introduced in 1999 and will be replaced with a "modernized Double T logo" next season alongside several other modern twists to old symbols.
The new Double T can be found at the Dustin R. Womble Football Center practice field and on the updated court at the United Supermarkets Arena. "It will be gradually installed in Texas Tech's athletic facilities and across athletics department branding over the coming months before a full launch in the spring of 2026," according to a release from Texas Tech Athletics Communications.
This rebrand comes after Texas Tech hired LDWW for a brand audit and signed a new 10-year deal with Adidas. The Red Raiders will have three new specialized fonts named "Pumpjack," "Techsans," and "Matador."
Texas Tech is also reintroducing the reared Masked Rider, an iconic logo of Texas Tech's mascot; it will be the school's new secondary logo for athletics.
The new logos and marks will only be utilized by the Red Raiders' athletics department, with the beveled Double T remaining a part of the university's brand.
On social media, the new marks received mixed reactions, as Texas Tech "leveled the bevel." The new look has been adopted by several of the university's winter and spring sports, including on the court for Texas Tech basketball and on the field for Texas Tech baseball.
This update also comes as Texas Tech celebrates homecoming week. The Red Raiders football team welcomes the Kansas Jayhawks to Jones AT&T Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 11, as they commemorate the program's 100th anniversary with special uniforms.
"As we celebrate Homecoming this weekend and welcome back thousands of alumni to campus, this is the perfect opportunity to unveil our new branding that will resonate with our history and define Texas Tech Athletics for future generations of Red Raiders," director of athletics Kirby Hocutt said.
"This multi-year project will propel our athletics brand further into this new era of college athletics where Texas Tech will continue to lead at a national level."
With a new design rooted in history, Texas Tech's future in athletics is promising, and the program has a new identity to tie it all together. With recent success and push for the future under NIL, the new era of Texas Tech is underway.