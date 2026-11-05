How to Watch Texas Tech vs. Bethune-Cookman: Time, TV Channel, and the Matchup to Watch

Just three days removed from Texas Tech's season opening win over Jackson State, the Red Raiders are back in action as they take on the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats in their second home matchup of the season.

Game Information

Date: Thursday, November 5, 2026

Thursday, November 5, 2026 Time: 7:00 PM CST (8:00 PM EST)

7:00 PM CST (8:00 PM EST) Location: United Supermarkets Arena (Lubbock, TX)

United Supermarkets Arena (Lubbock, TX) Streaming: Available on ESPN+, with alternative options like Fubo and DIRECTV.

Available on ESPN+, with alternative options like Fubo and DIRECTV. Radio: Texas Tech Sports Network

The contest will tip off at 7 p.m. Central Time, 8 p.m. Eastern, live from United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas.

Oct 23, 2026; Lexington, KY, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Donovan Atwell (12) defends against Kentucky Wildcats guard Alex Wilkins (10) during the first half at Rupp Arena Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For fans hoping to tune into the action, the broadcast will be available on ESPN+, with many alternative options such as Fubo and DirecTV.

Broadcast announcer John Harris will be in on the coverage on ESPN Plus as the play-by-play announcer, joined by Clark Lammert as the color analyst. For fans wanting to listen to the action, the broadcast will be available on the Texas Tech Sports Network radio, with Geoff Haxton bringing the play-by-play coverage, joined by Chris Level as the color analyst.

Fans can also tune into the Varsity Network mobile app or online at TexasTech.com/watch to catch the action.

Matchup to Watch

Texas Tech's Cruz Davis shoots a 3-pointer against Jackson State during a non-conference Division I men's basketball game, Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, at United Supermarkets Arena. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Bethune-Cookman has the potential to be a tournament team this season, as they're rated very highly in the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC).

The Wildcats are coming off a 79-70 loss against Furman in their opening matchup. The Wildcats' offense will be run largely through Mari Jordan, their 6-6 junior guard who scored 22 points in the season opener. Jordan wasn't just a high scorer, but he was also efficient, shooting 7-for-11 from the field and 4-for-6 from deep.

He also managed to get involved in the rebounding game, coming down with four boards in the action. He'll be a good matchup for Texas Tech's backcourt , which looked very solid in the game on Monday against Jackson State. Senior point guard Cruz Davis had 6 steals in the season opener, which could be something to watch in this matchup as well.

Feb 21, 2026; Lubbock, Texas, USA; The Texas Tech Red Raiders mascot Raider Red after the game against the Kansas State Wildcats at United Supermarkets Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As a taller guard, Jordan could bring his physicality to the table for Bethune-Cookman, which could give Texas Tech's smaller backcourt some potential issues . If Texas Tech can match his physicality and slow him down on the offensive side of the ball, it should be smooth sailing from there for the Red Raiders.

This Texas Tech crew proved they are going to be a fun team to watch in their season opener and will have a chance to continue that narrative as they look to advance to 2-0.

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