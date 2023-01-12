Skip to main content

Red Raiders Hire Justin Johnson as Receivers Coach

One of the top assistants over the past few years in on his way to Lubbock.
Texas Tech Red Raiders head coach Joey McGuire continues to improve his program on and off the field. After inking the No. 23 class for 2023 after the early signing period cycle per SI99, McGuire announced on Wednesday the hiring of Justin Johnson as the Red Raiders' new assistant head coach, offensive passing game coordinator, and wide receivers coach.

Johnson, who is known as "Coach Juice" to his players, has spent the last three years at Baylor, where he worked alongside McGuire during the 2020-2021 seasons. Johnson has also spent time at Houston and Kansas.

"We're excited to welcome Coach Johnson and his family to Texas Tech," McGuire said. "I've seen firsthand his ability to connect and inspire student-athletes to perform at their best, so he'll be a tremendous addition to our staff. Our players will really enjoy the energy that he will bring each and every day to help push this program forward as we strive for a Big 12 Championship."

During his three seasons at Baylor, Johnson oversaw the running backs room, which proved to be one of the best in the country.

The Bears averaged 219.3 yards per game on the ground in 2021 -leading the Big 12 - and ranked 10th in the FBS. Baylor ultimately won the Big 12 title and appeared in the Allstate Sugar Bowl, one of two bowl appearances for the Bears during Johnson's time in Waco.

Johnson replaces Emmett Jones who left Texas Tech to take over the same position with the Oklahoma Sooners.

