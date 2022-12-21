Skip to main content

QB Jake Strong Officially Signs With Texas Tech Red Raiders

The Red Raiders loaded 2023 class includes quarterback Jake Strong, who will look to be the next great Red Raider quarterback.

The first season under Joey McGuire was a rousing success for the Texas Tech Red Raiders, who finished at 7-5, including wins over eventual Big 12 departures Oklahoma and Texas.

Not only were they successful on the field, but McGuire and his staff hit the ground running on the recruiting trail and landed one of the best 2023 classes that is stacked with talent on both sides of the ball. 

Among those recruits is Jake Strong, a 6-2, 200-pound quarterback from Northwest High School in Justin, TX.  In his senior season at Northwest, Strong threw for 2,000 yards with 25 touchdowns and only five interceptions while completing an impressive 62 percent of his passes. 

Strong chose Texas Tech over several schools, including Baylor, Boise State, Cincinnati, Kansas State and Texas A&M. 

It is no secret that the Red Raiders are known for high-powered offenses that favor quarterbacks, and under offensive coordinator Zach Kittley that will likely only increase. 

If Strong can come in and develop under Kittley, then the Red Raiders may very well be set at the quarterback position for the future as they look to once again compete for Big 12 titles.

