Red Raiders vs. Kansas Jayhawks: How to Watch, Betting Odds

The Texas Tech Red Raiders will continue their 2022 season on Saturday against the Kansas Jayhawks. Here is how to watch and listen.

Texas Tech will host the Kansas Jayhawks in Big 12 action at 6 p.m. Saturday at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock, Texas.

The Red Raiders are in a bit of trouble if they hope to reach a bowl game. Texas Tech must win two of their last three games to avoid missing a bowl game in coach Joey McGuire’s first year. The Red Raiders are coming off a 34-24 loss to undefeated TCU, a game in which Texas Tech led going into the fourth quarter before a TCU rally.

McGuire’s decision-making helped that rally. He went for it twice on fourth down in Red Raider territory, and the failure to convert both attempts led to TCU touchdowns.

The Red Raiders will be without quarterback Behren Morton, and McGuire is determining how he’ll use Tyler Shough and Donovan Smith this week.

The Jayhawks are as happy as they’ve been in more than a decade, as they reached bowl eligibility by blowing out Oklahoma State at home. The fans tore down the goalposts and threw them into a nearby lake. While the Jayhawks don’t have much of a chance of reaching the Big 12 Championship game, a win on Saturday improves their bowl game possibilities.

Here is how to watch, listen and stream the Red Raiders’ matchup against the Jayhawks on Saturday:

Game Information: Texas Tech Red Raiders (4-5, 2-4) vs. Kansas Jayhawks (6-3, 3-3)

Date/Time: Saturday, Nov. 12 at 6 p.m. CT

Where: Jones AT&T Stadium, Lubbock, Texas (60,454)

TV/Streaming: ESPN+ (Courtney Lyle, Ryan Leaf, Tori Petry), FuboTV (try it free)

Radio: Texas Tech Sports Network; Sirius/XM Channel 158 or 200.

Betting via SI SportsBook

Spread: Texas Tech -3.5

Total: 64.5 (o -118, u -110)

Moneyline: Texas Tech -188, Kansas +138

