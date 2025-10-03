Where Texas Tech is Ranked Nationally Heading into Their Game Against Houston
A win on the road against undefeated Houston will more than likely have the Red Raiders ranked in the top 10 in most national polls.
According to the two major national polls, the Texas Tech Red Raiders are ranked among the top 15. In the Associated Press top 25 poll, they are ranked No. 11 in the week six poll. The Red Raiders in the AFCA Coaches are ranked No. 14 for week six. Texas Tech has started the season with a 4-0 record, and some may argue that they should be ranked in the top 10 due to their having a top-tier road win against Utah, where other teams at this point of the season that are ranked ahead of them do not have a quality win like their 24-point road victory over the Utes.
ESPN's College Football Power Index has Tech Tech ranked fairly low at No. 20. The FPI poll has them ranked below teams like Notre Dame, USC, and Michigan, who already have losses on the season. ESPN also has another ranking called the SP+, in which they ranked all 136 FBS teams. The Red Raiders are ranked No. 5, which is a very high ranking for Texas Tech compared to their current position in other national rankings.
Here now is a look at some of the other rankings and where Texas Tech is ranked among their metrics and polling.
CBS Sports ranks all 136 FBS teams, and they have the Red Raiders ranked highly at No. 8 . Additionally, CBS Sports features a Power Rankings list, where Texas Tech is ranked at No. 10.
In another coaches poll, the USA Today's US LBM Coaches Poll, the Red Raiders are ranked No. 14.
Team Rankings has the Red Raiders ranked No. 8, the Congrove Computer Rankings has Texas Tech No. 8 as well, and Athlon Sports has the Red Raiders ranked No. 12.
Then there are the state of Texas rankings, where the Houston Chronicle has Texas Tech ranked No. 2 among the 13 FBS teams that reside in Texas. Dave Campbell's Texas Football rankings have the Red Raiders ranked No. 2 as well.