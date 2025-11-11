Texas Tech vs. Illinois Prediction, Odds, Key Players to Watch for Tuesday, Nov. 11
A pair of top-15 teams in men’s college basketball face off on Tuesday night at State Farm Center.
The Illinois Fighting Illini (No. 14 in the country) are 5.5-point favorites at home against the Texas Tech Red Raiders (No. 11 in the country), as both teams have started the season at 2-0.
Texas Tech has a pair of double-digit wins over Lindenwood and Sam Houston while Illinois blew out FGCU and Jackson State to kick off the 2025-26 season.
The Fighting Illini are No. 3 in KenPom’s early rankings this season, but can Brad Underwood's group cover at home in this matchup?
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Tuesday’s showdown.
Texas Tech vs. Illinois Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Texas Tech +5.5 (-110)
- Illinois -5.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Texas Tech: +285
- Illinois: -225
Total
- 162.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Texas Tech vs. Illinois How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Nov. 11
- Time: 8:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: State Farm Center
- How to Watch (TV): FS1
- Texas Tech record: 2-0
- Illinois record: 2-0
Texas Tech vs. Illinois Key Player to Watch
JT Toppin, Forward, Texas Tech
The reigning Big 12 Player of the Year, Toppin missed the team’s season opener against Lindenwood, but he returned against Sam Houston and put together a huge performance, scoring 31 points and grabbing 14 rebounds while shooting 10-for-19 from the field.
Toppin led the Red Raiders to the Elite 8 last season, and he’s looking to put together another huge season after averaging 18.2 points and 9.4 rebounds per game in the 2024-25 campaign.
This is an interesting matchup with Illinois (led by guard Kylan Boswell), which has some serious size down low in Tomislav Ivisic, Zvonimir Ivisic and David Mirkovic.
It’ll be interesting to see how Toppin fares against one of the top teams in the country.
Texas Tech vs. Illinois Prediction and Pick
Both of these teams have played some high-scoring games to open the 2025-26 season, as Illinois scored 113 in each of its first two games while the Red Raiders put up exactly 98 points in each of their first two matchups.
Pretty wild!
These squads are the No. 2 (Illinois) and No. 12 (Texas Tech) offenses in college basketball, and Illinois loves to push the pace, ranking 29th in adjusted tempo, per KenPom.
Since we haven’t seen either squad take on a formidable opponent yet, I don’t mind betting on the total in this matchup with so much offensive talent on both sides.
Texas Tech may try to slow this game down – as it ranks outside the top 200 in adjusted tempo – but it has enough scoring to keep up with this vaunted Illinois offense. Both of these teams pushing 80 points seems pretty reasonable on Tuesday night.
Pick: OVER 162.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass.