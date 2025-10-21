2027 4-Star EDGE Names Top Five Schools
Receiving the first offer is a significant accomplishment for any athlete. It shows that all the hard work, practice, camps, and games are starting to pay off, and more good things are in store. When it comes to the said athlete announcing his top schools, the first school to offer is usually on the list. That was certainly the case for Kaden McCarty, a 2027 four-star edge rusher from Cypress Falls High School in Houston, who will announce his college commitment on December 8. His top five schools are Texas Tech, Texas, Texas A&M, Baylor, and Houston, which were named on October 3.
Receiving his offer from Texas Tech
The Red Raiders were the first program to offer McCarty, back during his freshman year on March 18, 2024, after he spoke with Texas Tech General Manager James Blanchard. "Coach Blanchard called me and offered me, during my freshman year, which was a really long time ago, lol. " McCarty said. Since then, he has built a strong relationship with the Red Raiders' coaching staff, particularly with Outside Linebackers Coach C.J. Ah You, making them one of his top schools. "Coach Ah You is great! He is one of those coaches who wants you to be great and better. He, Coach Blanchard, and I, along with the other coaches, are in a big group chat, and we text multiple times a week. Coach McGuire (Head Coach Joey McGuire) and I, as well as my parents, had a long conversation in his office, telling me about all the great things Tech has to offer and why they want me to be a part of their team."
His recruitment
The 6-2, 215-pound McCarty is ranked as a four-star recruit by 247Sports, On3/Rivals, and ESPN, and he is ranked No. 110 nationally in the Rivals Industry Rankings. He also has offers from UTSA, Nebraska, San Diego State, Sacramento State, Arizona State, Georgia Tech, Arizona, Texas State, Ole Miss, Missouri, Miami (Florida), Kansas State, Oregon State, North Carolina, Oklahoma State, Iowa, UTEP, Northwestern, and Syracuse.
With all the offers, it was a challenge for him to name his top schools, but McCarty did just that, and he will make his decision in December. "My recruitment is going well, and I plan on committing on December 8th. All of my top schools have a common factor, and that's the strong relationships we've built over this past year with me and my family. I'm a big relationship guy, so I'm looking for a real relationship and elite development."
McCarty has taken game-day visits to Baylor, Texas A&M, Houston, and was at Texas Tech when they played the Oregon State Beavers. He says those visits helped him to decide on his list. "My game-day visits have been really helpful with me narrowing down my decision, seeing which coaches are building the realistic relationships with me and our most consistent."
Eagles season
Cypress Falls has an overall record of 4-3 and a district record of 3-1 in District 17-6A, placing them in a three-way tie for second place. McCarty has had an impressive season thus far, recording 39 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, 11 quarterback hurries, eight sacks, and one forced fumble in seven games. During the Eagles' 38-0 victory against the Jersey Village Falcons, McCarty set a school record by getting five sacks in the shutout. "Man, breaking the school sack record for a single game was pretty important to me, and I couldn’t have done it without my teammates. The season is going well, especially now that we are in district, and have bounced back from our three losses."
McCarty and the Eagles will next face the Houston Stratford Spartans (3-4, 3-1) in an important district match-up with playoff implications on Saturday.
More From Texas Tech On SI
Stay up to date with the Red Raiders by bookmarking Texas Tech On SI.