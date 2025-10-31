2027 4-Star Georgia IOL Talks Texas Tech Offer
Receiving a scholarship offer to play college football is a significant achievement for any athlete, and receiving 30 offers is truly remarkable. That is the case for Jordan Agbanoma, a 2027 interior offensive lineman from Grayson High School in Loganville, Georgia, who received his latest offer, which was his 30th overall, from Texas Tech on October 23. This offer from the Red Raiders is unlikely to be the last for one of the top prospects in his class, as he is currently hearing from multiple teams. I recently caught up with Agbanoma to discuss his offer from Texas Tech and the latest developments in his recruitment.
His recruitment
Agbanoma is rated as a four-star recruit by both 247Sports and On3/Rivals. According to the 247Sports Composite, he is ranked as the No. 81 prospect nationally, the No. 5 interior offensive lineman in the country, and the No. 12 prospect in Georgia. The Rivals Industry Ranking lists him as the No. 298 prospect nationally, the No. 23 interior offensive lineman, and the No. 35 prospect in Georgia.
He has also received offers from a variety of schools, including Kennesaw State, UMass, Pittsburgh, Miami (OH), Florida Atlantic, Georgia Southern, Nebraska, Purdue, South Florida, Howard, Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee, Auburn, Southern Miss, West Virginia, Memphis, Michigan, Alabama, Florida, Georgia Tech, Kansas, Texas A&M, Kansas State, Maryland, Ohio State, Duke, LSU, and Virginia.
Agbanoma has taken a few game-day visits this season, having been to Georgia, Alabama, and Texas A&M a couple of times. He told me he is hoping to make it back to Alabama next weekend to see the Crimson Tide and the LSU Tigers.
Receiving his offer from Texas Tech
Agbanoma received an offer from the Red Raiders after speaking with offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Mack Leftwich."I had a great conversation with Coach Leftwich, and he pretty much said that he loved my film and wanted to offer me."
The Red Raiders currently hold an overall record of 8-1 and a conference record of 4-1 in the Big 12. They are ranked No. 13 in both the AP Poll and the Coaches Poll. They will travel to Manhattan, Kansas, to face the Kansas State Wildcats (4-4, 3-2) on Saturday. Agbanoma, for one, has noticed how the Red Raiders have performed this season. "Texas Tech is a great up-and-coming program that has a lot of resources." After the Wildcats this weekend, the No. 10 BYU Cougars will visit Jones AT&T Stadium on November 8, in a matchup that could determine the top spot in the Big 12.
