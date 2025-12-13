Former Michigan Commit Signs With Texas Tech Following Sherrone Moore Firing

Texas Tech has added a new name to its 2026 recruiting class in four-star tight end Matt Ludwig. The former Michigan commit was released from his letter of intent with the Wolverines following head coach Sherrone Moore's dismissal from the program earlier this week.

Ludwig is the No. 1-ranked player from Montana, playing for Billings West High School in Billings, Mont. He is ranked as the No. 10 tight end in the Class of 2026 by 247Sports and the No. 12 player at his position by the media consensus rankings at 247Sports and Rivals.

4-star TE Matt Ludwig has committed to Texas Tech



Ludwig is a former Michigan signee.



According to Josh Peter of USA Today

According to Josh Peter of USA Today, Ludwig had graduated on Dec. 10, just one week after putting pen to paper on his commitment to the Wolverines. On the same day, Moore was dismissed by Michigan for "engaging in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member."

Ludwig intended to enroll at Michigan in January to take part in spring training, but he instead "requested he be released from his letter of intent" following the news.

According to Peter's report, Ludwig's high school coach, Rob Stanton, said the star tight end "was just really devastated, shocked, all the emotions with the news that he received."

Ludwig had committed to Michigan on May 20 but held offers from 29 programs, including Texas Tech. The Red Raiders had made an offer to the Montanan on Feb. 23, 2024, and were the second team to do so behind the Idaho Vandals, who offered him in 2023.

"Moose" made the announcement on X with the caption: "Guns up!" He joins a recruiting class that ranks 17th by 247Sports; he is the only tight end in the Red Raiders' class. Ludwig will team up with top offensive recruits like Chase Campbell.

As a recruit, Ludwig stands out for his athletic abilities. He was named the AA state champion in discus (169'2") in May while also contributing to the Golden Bears' second-place 4x100-meter relay team.

According to 247Sports national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins, "Ludwig is arguably the best prospect to come out of the Big Sky State in the last decade, if not longer. He’s a two-way player who focused more on tight end as a junior, and that’s where we see him in college as well."

"He’s a productive player who can dominate as an in-line blocker or as a pass-catching receiver down the field. He has the physical traits that translate well to the next level to go with the on-field production."

In response to the signing, Texas Tech tight ends coach and run-game coordinator Josh Cochran posted on X, "Relationships matter," likely implying that he maintained a relationship with Ludwig throughout the recruiting process despite him signing with Michigan. This post was reposted by Ludwig on X.

Now, the Red Raiders have added an athletic tight end who can take the place of their pair of seniors: Terrance Carter Jr. and Juancarlos Miller II. The two combined for 55 catches, 629 yards, and five touchdowns while showing proficiency in the running game as blockers.

Ludwig is credited with having 50 catches for 736 yards and 10 touchdowns in his senior season at Billings West, according to MaxPreps. He also had 136 rushing yards and played on defense, recording four sacks and 35 tackles.

One Red Raider who celebrated the addition was Ludwig's fellow Class of 2026 recruit: Felix Ojo. The five-star tackle is always vocal on social media and made his opinion clear on the move. "BOOM! The Dynasty Is Coming And Most Aren’t Ready For It," Ojo said.

BOOM! The Dynasty Is Coming And Most Aren’t Ready For It. https://t.co/zGDMZ9tX1E — Felix Ojo 🇳🇬 (@FelixTheOL) December 12, 2025

