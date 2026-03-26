No.2 Texas Tech hosts Iowa State after a blistering mid-week win

LUBBOCK, Texas— The No. 2 Texas Tech Red Raiders (31-2, 8-1) will look to extend a six-game winning streak in Tech’s third series in Big 12 play, hosting the Iowa State Cyclones (20-10, 3-3) in a best-of-three series at Rocky Johnson Field starting Friday evening. The Red Raiders return to Lubbock coming off a blistering win over Tarleton State on Tuesday.

Tech defeated Tarleton with a massive day at the plate, putting up 12 runs as senior pitcher/first basemen NiJaree Canady and sophomore pitcher Samantha Lincoln put up a combined shutout at the pitching circle during the win .

The Red Raiders put up 5-0 runs through the first four innings, starting with junior second baseman Mia Williams, who hit a two-run homer to start the scoring. After senior outfielder Mihyia Davis sent a double to left field, bringing junior third baseman Taylor Pannell home to extend the lead in the second inning. With senior Jackie Lis rounding out the early scoring, sending a homer to deep center field to bring in Williams, extending the Tech lead by five, going into the fourth inning. After a scoreless fourth inning, Tech put up 2 runs in the fifth inning, and 5 runs in the 7th inning alone to round out the victory.

While in the circle, Canady dominated pitching in 5 innings, only allowing 1 hit, while striking out 9 batters from 16 at bats, against 17 Tarleton batters. Canady has now totaled 982 career strikeouts, the second most among active players across the country. Lincoln saw her first action of the game in the 6th inning, picking up where Canady left off. Rounding out the final two innings, Lincoln sat down 6 of 7 batters, only allowing 1 hit finishing off a commanding victory from the pitching circle, and for Texas Tech.

Tech will turn its sights on visiting Iowa State, who travel to Lubbock for the first time this season. The Cyclones have won seven of their last eight games, while keeping a five-game winning streak alive with back-to-back games with walk-off victories at home.

Iowa State rounded off a sweep against Houston with an 8-7 victory in Ames Sunday. Before hosting Drake on Wednesday, where the Cyclones went to 8 innings against the Bulldogs. In the bottom of the eighth, the Cyclones capitalized on a sacrifice fly foul ball, putting two runners in position to score. Sophomore catcher/outfielder Karlee Ford delivered the dagger, sending a single to center field, allowing sophomore Jessie Clemons to score from third base to beat Drake.

Iowa State ranks fourth in the conference in batting, where Tech will look to capitalize on the Cyclones' pitching staff. Iowa State ranks 8th in the Big 12 in pitching with a 4.12 ERA, allowing the 5th most runs, and the 4th most hits across the conference. With the Red Raiders bolstering conference bests in both pitching and batting, the Red Raiders will look to extend an 8-1 record at home as conference play continues.

The first pitch between Texas Tech and Iowa State is scheduled for 6:00 PM CDT at Rocky Johnson Field and will air on ESPN+.