One Move Every AFC South Team Should Make This Offseason

The AFC South was a bizarre grouping in 2025.

After missing the playoffs for two consecutive years and firing coach Doug Pederson, the Jaguars went 13–4 and claimed the division title, winning their final eight regular-season games. Meanwhile, the Colts roared out to a 7–1 start before cratering, all while coaxing a 45-year-old Philip Rivers out of retirement.

Elsewhere, the Titans staggered to another last-place finish with a 3–14 record, now trying to get their program back on track under second-time head coach Robert Saleh. And in Houston, the Texans started 0–3 before finishing 12–5 and making another postseason run.

Looking ahead, we start with the Texans, who still have work to do up front.

Houston Texans: Continue fixing the offensive line

The Texans made it to the divisional round for the third consecutive season, mostly due to one of the league’s top defenses. Unfortunately, the offense continued to stagnate under new coordinator Nick Caley, ranking a mediocre 18th in yards and 13th in points, largely because the interior of the offensive line remains an issue, and there’s no difference-making weapon beyond receiver Nico Collins.

While we could highlight the need for another star playmaker, the Texans have some hope in that regard. Last year, they drafted wideouts Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel, with Higgins producing 41 catches for 525 yards and six touchdowns. Houston might also see the return of Tank Dell after he missed all of 2025 while recovering from a gruesome knee injury.

Whether in free agency or the draft, the front office should be targeting help on the inside. While rookie left tackle Aireontae Ersery was excellent to help the line cut down on permitted sacks from 54 to 31 year-over-year, landing an upgrade at center would be clutch. A few names to consider include Ravens’ star Tyler Linderbaum, or a rookie such as Connor Lew of Auburn or Michigan State’s Matt Gulbin.

If Houston could improve on the inside and keep Stroud from getting pressure in his face, the offense could finally take off in 2026.

Indianapolis Colts: Apply the franchise tag to Daniel Jones

After starting the season 8–2 and acquiring Sauce Gardner from the Jets for two first-round picks, the Colts fell apart in epic fashion. Indianapolis watched Daniel Jones sustain a torn Achilles tendon and then lost its final six games, finishing 8–9 and out of the postseason.



Few general managers are in a tougher spot right now than Chris Ballard. Without a massive chunk of draft capital, the Colts are essentially all-in with a team that has talent, but also serious questions. Indianapolis has right tackle Braden Smith and 1,000-yard receiver Alec Pierce both slated for free agency. Our ranking of the 50 best free agents has both in the top 10 of available talents .



But nothing looms larger than Jones’s status, as he’s the top free agent on our board. Even coming off a season-ending injury, Jones could cash in on the open market after throwing for 3,101 yards and 19 touchdowns across 13 games.



After trading so much for Gardner, Indianapolis is pot-committed. Losing Jones would be catastrophic. However, it could also be catastrophic to sign Jones to a long-term deal. The smart move is to retain Jones on a tag and see how 2026 plays out.

Liam Coen led the Jaguars to a 13–4 season in his first year in Jacksonville. | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jacksonville Jaguars: Hand out extensions to core pieces of the future

After winning 13 games and claiming the AFC South in Liam Coen’s first year at the helm, Jacksonville has earned contender status. Now the Jaguars have to keep the momentum going, and the first step is retaining the key talent already in-house.

The Jaguars have a pair of pending free agents, Devin Lloyd and Travis Etienne Jr ., both of whom will command significant salaries. Then there’s a host of contributors with one year left on their deals, including receiver Parker Washington, tight end Brenton Strange and edge rusher Travon Walker.

Washington is an elite returner and an emerging receiver, totaling two special teams scores and 58 catches for 847 yards and five touchdowns. Strange also enjoyed a breakout campaign under Coen, amassing 540 yards and three touchdowns in 12 games, while Walker notched 3.5 sacks and 13 quarterback hits after having double-digit sacks in each of the previous two years.

Tennessee Titans: Add multiple weapons around Cam Ward

Ward’s rookie year was a struggle. The Titans won three games while Ward completed 59.8% of his attempts for 5.9 yards per attempt. He was also sacked a league-high 55 times and posted an EPA of -143.2. For perspective, the second-worst EPA belonged to Geno Smith at -87.2.

Still, the film shows a player who can make every throw and has the athleticism to be a star if given the opportunity to succeed. In 2025, Ward’s top four pass catchers by yardage were tight ends Chigoziem Okonkwo (560 yards) and Gunnar Helm (357), and receivers Elic Ayomanor (515) and Chimere Dike (423). In short, nobody had less help.

This offseason, general manager Mike Borgonzi should spend lavishly on weapons. There are a host of free agents who would be instant upgrades, including Alec Pierce, Kyle Pitts, Wan’Dale Robinson, Romeo Doubs and others. If Ward is going to succeed, Tennessee needs to use a large chunk of its league-high cap space to support him.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated