Red Raiders Sign OL Nick Fattig

There is arguably not a more underappreciated position group in football than the offensive line. After all, you mostly only hear their names called for a penalty or when the quarterback takes a beating.

For the Texas Tech Red Raiders, who are looking to get even better on offense in 2023, putting together an offensive line that can give the quarterback a clean pocket to pass from as well as open running lanes for their running backs is of utmost importance.

As such, their loaded 2023 recruiting class includes multiple offensive linemen that will look to make an impact from day one. Among those is Nick Fattig, a 6-4, 275-pound offensive tackle from Clear Springs High School in League City, TX.

Fattig held offers from several schools including Vanderbilt, Air Force, Army, Michigan, and Yale, among others.

Fattig might not see the field immediately as a freshman in 2023, but his addition shows that the Red Raiders understand the importance of having a solid offensive line.

When he does see the field, though, he has shown the ability in high school to be a potential anchor at the tackle spot for what could become one of college football's best offensive lines.

