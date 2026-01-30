Texas Tech Men’s and Women’s Track & Field Both Ranked Top 6 in USTFCCCA Poll

The national spotlight has landed firmly on the South Plains, and Texas Tech track and field is embracing it. In the season’s first USTFCCCA Track and Field Rating Index released Tuesday afternoon, both Red Raider programs earned elite recognition. The Texas Tech men checked in at No. 4 nationally, while the women followed closely at No. 6.

Early Rankings Reflect National Contender Status of Texas Tech Track & Field Team

With only two meets completed so far, the Scarlet and Black have wasted no time asserting themselves as national contenders. Multiple national-leading marks already sit next to Texas Tech athletes’ names.

Week 1 @USTFCCCA rankings are in 📈 pic.twitter.com/09LLlUx617 — Texas Tech Track & Field (@TexasTechTF) January 27, 2026

The USTFCCCA Track and Field Rating Index is a performance-based system. It evaluates teams through a detailed mathematical formula tied to national results and rankings.

One of the most dominant groups on the roster so far has been the hurdles unit. On the men’s side, Texas Tech owns two of the top three times in the nation in the 60-meter hurdles. Antoine Andrews leads the country outright with a blistering 7.51. On the other hand, Malachi Snow sits close behind at No. 3 with a 7.57.

In his 2026 debut last weekend, he won both the preliminary round in 7.58 and the final in 7.55, a performance that secured him Big 12 Athlete of the Week honors. The women’s hurdles group is just as competitive, with Tonie-Ann Forbes posting an 8.11 that currently ranks sixth-fastest in the NCAA.

Red Raiders Take Control in the Jumps

In the men’s triple jump, Jonathan Seremes leads the nation after recording a mark of 16.79 meters, or 55 feet, 1 inch. On the women’s side, Grace Oshiokpu anchors a strong group with a national No. 5 mark of 13.27 meters, placing three Red Raiders inside the top 14 nationally.

High jump's Temitope Adeshina owns the top clearance in the NCAA at 1.93 meters. On the other hand, teammate Evelyn Lavielle ranks fourth nationally with a jump of 1.90 meters. Both Adeshina and Seremes have already collected the Big 12 Athlete of the Week honor.

The women’s 4x400 relay set a new school record two weeks ago with a time of 3:31.83, while the men have posted a season-best mark of 3:02.02. Both groups will look to build on those performances in the coming days.

That next opportunity arrives this weekend in Fayetteville, Arkansas, at the Razorback Invite held at the Randal Tyson Track Center. The venue will host the 2026 NCAA Indoor Championships, and the meet is already being labeled a mini national championship. Six of the top ten women’s teams and three of the top ten men’s teams in the country are scheduled to compete.

Antoine Andrews and Malachi Snow are expected to double for the first time this season in both the 60-meter hurdles and the 60-meter sprint. Ruta Lasmane, the 2024 NCAA Indoor triple jump champion, continues her return from a ruptured Achilles alongside national runner-up Tamiah Washington. Freshman Stephen Mutai is set to make his indoor debut in the 800 meters, carrying an outdoor personal best of 1:46.95. And All-American Shawn Brown is among those opening their season in the 200 meters.

