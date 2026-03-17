Texas Tech Track and Field Performance for 2026 NCAA Indoor Championships This Weekend

The national spotlight shifted to Fayetteville, Arkansas, this past weekend as the Texas Tech Red Raiders descended upon the Randal Tyson Track Center for the 2026 NCAA Indoor Championships. With high stakes and even higher expectations, the program arrived with a balanced attack, fielding elite contenders in both the sprint and field events.

Texas Tech Track and Field Shines at NCAA Indoor Championships

By the time the final echoes of the starting pistol faded on Saturday night, the Red Raiders had firmly cemented their status as a top-tier national power. The women’s team secured an impressive 8th-place finish with 21 points. Meanwhile, the men’s squad placed 14th in the country with 17 points.

Another indoor season to remember!



Excited to start outdoors soon ☀️ pic.twitter.com/Lc399Ixywl — Texas Tech Track & Field (@TexasTechTF) March 15, 2026

The meet quickly turned into a showcase of resilience and elite-level execution. From the very first events to the final jumps and sprints, the Red Raiders consistently found themselves in the mix, stacking points and building momentum.

Even when adversity struck early, the response was immediate and powerful. The program’s depth became its biggest strength, with multiple athletes stepping up across disciplines to keep Texas Tech firmly planted in the national conversation. It was a complete team effort, one that reflected months of preparation finally paying off on the biggest indoor stage.

The headline of the weekend belongs to the two Red Raiders who climbed the highest step of the podium to claim gold. In the women’s high jump, Temitope Adeshina was nothing short of flawless. Entering the meet undefeated this season, she secured her second straight high jump national title by clearing 1.97m (6-5 ½).

Adeshina’s composure was the difference-maker, as she was the only athlete in the field to clear both 1.94m and 1.97m on her very first attempt. Before bowing out, she took three bold attempts at the 2.00m collegiate record, signaling her intent to push the boundaries of the sport.

On the men’s side, Jonathan Seremes authored one of the most dramatic finishes in Texas Tech history. Defending his indoor triple jump title, Seremes found himself trailing until his very last jump. On his sixth and final bound, he soared to 17.25m (56-7 ¼), not only snatching the victory away from Kansas State’s Selva Prabhu but also setting a new school record. Seremes now stands as the only Red Raider other than Bryce Lamb in 2013 to win a triple jump title, and he now holds that school record all to himself.

Depth and Versatility Fuel Team Success

Beyond the champions, Texas Tech’s success was powered by a deep and versatile roster that delivered across events. In the women’s triple jump, the Red Raiders effectively owned the sandpit, placing two athletes in the top four.

Tamiah Washington secured a podium finish in third place with a season-best leap of 13.70m (44-11 ½), while Ruta Lasmane placed fourth with a jump of 13.69m (44-11). For Lasmane, the performance marked a fitting close to a legendary collegiate career, finishing with seven overall First Team All-American honors.

Few athletes embodied versatility like Malachi Snow. For the second consecutive year, Snow took on the demanding double of the 60m dash and the 60m hurdles. Carrying momentum from his Big 12 Championship performance, where he won both titles in 20 minutes, Snow delivered in the prelims with a 6.54 in the 60m sprint and a 7.43 in the 60m hurdles, tying both his personal best and the school record.

In Saturday’s finals, the workload showed but the results remained elite. Snow placed fourth in the 60m dash with a 6.57 and seventh in the 60m hurdles with a 7.56. His contribution proved vital, and his 6.46 Big 12 time remains the second-fastest in NCAA history, just 0.01 off the all-time collegiate record.

The journey to those results, however, was not without its challenges. Day one brought several setbacks for the Red Raiders. Tonie-Ann Forbes, ranked fifth nationally in the hurdles, was unable to start after suffering an injury during warmups.

Antoine Andrews recorded a "did not finish" after pulling up at the second hurdle. Success Umukoro placed 14th in the 60m sprint with a 7.25. Kamron Neal finished 15th in the 200m with a 21.27, and Sean Gribble placed 16th in the pole vault, clearing 5.40m (17-8 ½).

Additional performances rounded out the weekend. Grace Oshiokpu finished ninth in the triple jump with a leap of 13.29m. Evelyn Lavielle secured 10th place in the high jump with 1.85m, while Bradford Jennings placed 13th in the men’s high jump, clearing 2.15m.

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