Let's first look at the Big 12 teams individually.

Here is a list of the possible results and situations for the seeds as we play the last games this Saturday. Arizona, Houston, Kansas, Texas Tech, and Iowa State are all vying for top-tier seeding outcomes.

Current Big 12 Tournament Bracket: pic.twitter.com/mTKpUbqcaM — Matt Hackman (@mjhackman) March 7, 2026

#1 seed Arizona (15-2): They are the clear champions of the regular season. On Thursday, they will play their first match in the quarterfinals as the No. 1 seed.



#2 seed Houston (13-4): If they beat Oklahoma State today or Texas Tech loses to BYU, they will stay at the #2 seed.

Closing out the regular season with a late one ‼️



9:30 p.m. on ESPN | 📺: https://t.co/mwwUo5S3e5 pic.twitter.com/QJPmoInHyL — Texas Tech Basketball (@TexasTechMBB) March 7, 2026

#3 seed Texas Tech (12-5): If they beat BYU and Houston loses, they can move up to the #2 seed. They are the third seed in all other cases. The Double-Bye Battle is between #4 and #5. The #4 seed has the last spot for a double bye to the quarterfinals.

Kansas State's PJ Haggerty (undisclosed) practiced yesterday and is a game-time decision for today's game against Kansas, per Matt Driscoll.



DNP in last game.



Averages 23.3 PPG.



2 PM ET. CBS. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 7, 2026

#4 seed Kansas (11-6) is now ahead of Iowa State in the tiebreaker scenarios. A victory today over Kansas State can secure the #4 seed.

ESPN picked the winner for each conference tournament.



Jeff Borzello picked Arizona and Myron Medcalf picked Iowa State to win the Big 12



Full list: https://t.co/hVQBNOCqWw pic.twitter.com/X6Re73UapZ — Ben Criddle (@CriddleBenjamin) March 7, 2026

#5 seed Iowa State (11-6): They need to beat Arizona State and Kansas to lose and get upset by Kansas State to get into the top four. If both teams win, the Cyclones stay at #5.

Big 12 Tournament Seeding - The Final 128 Scenarios: pic.twitter.com/KSVd6bmir2 — Matt Hackman (@mjhackman) March 7, 2026

#6 seed TCU (10–7): If they beat Cincinnati today, they will be the #6 seed for the Big 12 tournament. #7 seed Cincinnati (9-8): They would move up to #6 if they defeat TCU. If they lose, they could tumble to #8, depending on the tiebreakers between UCF and West Virginia, which could affect their chances of receiving a first-round bye.

# 8 seed West Virginia (9-9): Their season was over. If Cincinnati loses to TCU, they will be the #7 seed due to head-to-head tiebreakers. If Cincinnati wins, WVU stays at #8. # 9 seed UCF (9-9): After losing a tiebreaker against West Virginia. # #10 seed BYU (8-9): They will likely be the #10 seed, even though they play Texas Tech today.

#11 seed Colorado will likely be the 11 seed because they won a tiebreaker over Arizona State. A win over Arizona today or a defeat by Arizona State will secure them the #11 seed. # 12 seed Arizona State will most likely be the 12th seed. If they beat Iowa State today and Colorado loses, they can go up to #11. # #13 seed Oklahoma State, as the Cowboys are the 13th seed right now. They can secure this seed by beating Houston today or by Baylor losing. If they lose and Baylor wins, they would drop to the 14th seed.

#14 seed Baylor is the 14th seed right now. If they lose their final game against Utah today, or Oklahoma State wins their final game against Houston, they remain the 14th seed. Baylor can jump to the #13 seed if it beats Utah and Oklahoma State loses to Houston. In this scenario, both teams would finish with a 6-12 conference record, and Baylor would move up based on tiebreakers.

#15 seed Kansas State will be the fifteenth seed for the conference tournament.

#16 seed Utah is locked in as the last seed for the Big 12 tournament.

In summary, Texas Tech wants Houston to lose and for them to obviously defeat BYU to secure the number two seed. However, if they lose on the road to the Cougars, they still have a double bye as the three seed. A win over BYU will help their NCAA tournament seeding more than anything.

Stay up to date on Texas Tech Athletics by bookmarking Texas Tech On SI and following us on X/ Twitter .

Today's best reads