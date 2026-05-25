Former NBA Star Jason Williams Apologizes After Texas Tech’s Dramatic Win Over Florida

There was no shortage of drama in the thrilling three-game Super Regional between Texas Tech and Florida.

The series at Gainesville was headlined by Mia Wlliams, a junior transfer who spent the first two seasons of her collegiate career at Florida.

Williams was plunked five times throughout the series by her former teammates. She also hit the go ahead two-run homer in Game 1 and hit a two-run blast to take the lead in Game 3.

The finale in Gainesville was tense as parents from both teams talked trash and Florida coach Tim Walton got tossed.

Texas Tech won Game 3 by a score of 16-7, which left a sour taste for Florida as the Gators refused to shake hands with the Red Raiders at the conclusion of the matchup.

While Texas Tech remained on the field, Jason Williams (father to Mia) delivered the celebratory postgame speech. Before Williams got his start in the NBA, he was a Gator.

But his loyalty to his alma mater was tested in the Super Regional as his daughter, Mia, squared off against her former Flordia teammates.

The former NBA champion took to social media to provide a recap of all the theatrics over the weekend. Williams also issued an apology for any harsh words exchanged with the family and friends of the Gators.

"I had an eventful weekend. My daughter did her thing, whole team did their thing. I'm especially proud of my daughter going back to Florida and doing what she did going through the (expletive) that she went through this weekend. If you guys watched the game, then you know what time it is. You guys see how them Florida Gators acted at the end of the game.

"They didn't really wanna shake hands, they didn't really wanna do none of that. The crowd tried to get me ejected in the third. Some fans hit my youngest daughter with some objects. ...

"Look, we're moving on to the World Series. We want to do what's right. We were cheering for our team, they were cheering for their teams. Things got out of hand. They said some stuff they weren't supposed to say. We said some stuff we probably weren't supposed to say. And that's just sports.

"With that being said, I want everyone to know I'm happy [Texas Tech] won. I'm a Florida Gator in my blood, without Florida I wouldn't be where I'm at today.

."..We're sorry from our side, that's all I can say. "

Florida Gator Legend Jason Williams speaks on what happen in the softball game this weekend.



The Gator GOAT would go on to apologize as well. pic.twitter.com/TkrrCmFj8a — Grant Reacts (@GrantReacts1) May 25, 2026

Who Does Texas Tech Play in First Round of Women's College World Series?

The Red Raiders will face Mississippi State in the first round of the Women's College World Series. The tournament begins Thursday, with Texas Tech featuring in the first game of the event at 11 a.m.

Mississippi State isn't to be underestimated as the squad upset their opponents in the first two rounds to reach the WCWS.

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