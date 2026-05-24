How Mia Williams—Daughter of Former NBA Player Jason Williams—Became the NCAA Softball Tournament’s Main Character

Texas Tech second baseman Mia Williams enjoyed a campaign to remember this season—a .436/.517/.920 slash line with 23 home runs and 80 RBIs, to go with an appearance on the All-Big 12 team.

However, as exciting as her first season with the Red Raiders after transferring from Florida was, it paled in comparison to her hyper-eventful Super Regional series against the Gators this weekend. There’s no other way to describe Williams than as the main character of the series, through her actions on the field and her famous father’s actions off it.

Here’s a look at Williams’s weekend to remember, from its start Friday to its finish Sunday.

Game 1: Home run heroics

In the first inning on Friday, Florida pitcher Keagan Rothrock hit Williams with a pitch. Three innings later, she doubled in an inning where Texas Tech put three unearned runs on the board to take a 3–1 lead. The inning after that, as the Red Raiders jumped out to a 7–1 lead, the Gators hit Williams again.

Perhaps motivated by these slights from her old team, Williams stepped to the plate in the seventh inning with the game tied at eight. After taking a ball, she smashed a home run to left field that put Texas Tech up 10–8. Florida went quietly in the bottom of the seventh to give the Red Raiders a 1–0 series lead.

Meanwhile, as all this was happening, Jason Williams—Mia’s father and a former guard for Marshall and the Gators who enjoyed a 12-year NBA career for four teams under the nickname “White Chocolate”—was ejected from the game after getting into an altercation with a Florida fan. The fan was also ejected and banned from attending games for the remainder of the series.

Game 2: The Gators strike back

In the least eventful of the three games, Florida cruised to a 10–2 victory—but not before hitting Williams in the third and fourth innings. In her other two plate appearances, she grounded out and walked. For the Gators, catcher and first baseman Jocelyn Erickson and first baseman Madison Walker drove in three runs apiece.

Game 3: Williams takes another one for the team—and gets her final revenge

Against the Gators on Sunday, Williams put it all together. Rothrock hit Williams with a pitch in the first inning, after which the latter came around to score on a two-run single from Texas Tech designated hitter and catcher Jasmyn Burns. In the second inning, with the Red Raiders down 4–3, Williams hit a two-run home run and watched her team’s jubilant bench incur a warning for unsportsmanlike conduct. The Windermere, Fla., native struck out and flew out to finish her day, but her team won 16–7, with her former coach—Florida boss Tim Walton—joining the list of ejections this weekend.

Rain delay = NO PROBLEM 😤



Former Gator Mia Williams launches a go-ahead homer for Texas Tech ☄️ pic.twitter.com/EPi6WB6FTl — espnW (@espnW) May 24, 2026

Next up for Texas Tech: the Women’s College World Series. The free-spending Red Raiders reached the final tournament for the first time in 2025, losing to Texas in the finals in three games. Williams and the Gators also made the WCWS a year ago, losing to the Longhorns and Tennessee to ensure their elimination.

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