Texas Tech Baseball and Softball are still playing in late May

Texas Tech softball is playing in the NCAA Tournament, and the Red Raiders baseball team is competing in the Big 12 Tournament.

Texas Tech fans have had plenty of high-stakes drama this season with the softball and baseball teams. It’s a big week to be a Red Raider fan, and here’s what’s happening on the diamond for Texas Tech this week.

Gerry Glasco’s Red Raiders were feeling confident after winning the Big 12 regular season title outright and entering the NCAA Tournament. But what they just did in the Lubbock region has completely captured national attention. Texas Tech pulled off what may be the biggest shocking comeback in Women's College World Series/NCAA Tournament history this past Saturday.

The Red Raiders were down 8-0 with their final out in the bottom of the 7th inning. The Miracle: Tech scored 8 runs with 2 outs to tie the game at 8-8, ending with a clutch grand slam from Lauren Allred, sending the game into extra innings. Ole Miss led 9-8 in the top of the 8th, but Texas Tech rallied again, winning the game 10-9 on a walk-off sac fly by Taylor Panell.

NCAA softball tournament teams trailing by 8+ runs in the 7th inning were 0-640 combined before this game. Texas Tech made it 1-640 to keep its place in the winner’s bracket and cement itself as a very dangerous, never-say-die contender in its push for a return to the Women’s College World Series.

They need to win against Ole Miss today in their regional game to advance. If they lose today, they will have to beat Ole Miss in a third game to move on to the Super Regional. Double-elimination gives them some leeway, but winning today sends them to the next round without exhausting their pitching staff.

Once the regional round is over, the remaining 16 teams are paired up for the Super Regionals. The format changes from a multi-team bracket to one opponent in a best-of-three.

If Texas Tech wins that best-of-three series (2 out of 3 games) in the Super Regional, they officially punch their ticket as one of the final 8 teams remaining in the country to advance once again to the Women’s College World Series. However, they first need to defeat Ole Miss again to advance to the next round.

Tim Tadlock’s baseball team wrapped up a challenging regular season with a tough three-game series on the road against No. 25 Cincinnati. The Red Raiders finished their regular-season schedule at 27-27 overall after losing two of three to Cincinnati over the weekend. But that one win was enough to put them into the conference tournament, with Arizona losing and the Red Raiders getting into the Big 12 tournament.

Tech enters the Big 12 Baseball Tournament with a clean slate and a sense of urgency. They are .500, and a good showing in the conference tournament will be key to their NCAA Tournament résumé. The Big 12 tournament is a gauntlet, but if there’s one manager who knows how to get a team hot at the right time in May, it’s Tadlock. They will try to leave the roller coaster regular season behind and make some serious noise this week. They play their first game of the tournament on Tuesday against BYU.

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