How to Watch No.1 Texas Tech Softball at Twisted Vines Bayou Bash with Preview, Breakdown, Streaming
The Texas Tech Red Raiders open the 2026 softball season on Thursday as the top-ranked team in the country, according to Softball America, and will split the weekend between two tournaments.
Texas Tech is coming off a historic season, finishing as the national runner-up in its first Women's College World Series appearance. The Red Raiders also played in their first Super Regional in program history en route to Oklahoma City.
With NiJaree Canady at the forefront, the Red Raiders are aiming to bring home the last award that has eluded her during her collegiate career: a national title.
Here's all fans need to know about Texas Tech's first three games of the season at the 2026 Twisted Vines Bayou Bash.
How to Follow Along
- Matchup: Texas Tech vs McNeese State
- When: Thursday, Feb. 5
- Where: Lake Charles, La.
- Time: 6 p.m. CST
- Watch: ESPN+
- Matchup: Texas Tech vs North Texas
- When: Friday, Feb. 6
- Where: Lake Charles, La.
- Time: 11 a.m. CST
- Watch: N/A
- Matchup: Texas Tech vs ULM
- When: Friday, Feb. 6
- Where: Lake Charles, La.
- Time: 1:30 p.m. CST
- Watch: N/A
McNeese Scout
Head Coach
- James Landreneau | 14th year at McNeese, 10th as HC
- Career record: 335-179
- 4x Southland Conference Coach of the Year
- 5 NCAA Tournament appearances
2024-2025 Record & Awards
- Record: 41-20 (23-4 SLC, 1st/SLC Tourn. Runners-Up)
- SLC Awards: Coach of the Year, Freshman of the Year, Pitcher of the Year
- All-SLC: 4x First Team, 2x Second Team, 2x All-Defensive Team
All-Time Series
- Tied 3-3
- March 5, 2016, last matchup, 11-6 Texas Tech
Key Returners
- Maddie Taylor | So. | RHP/1B | Was named the conference's Pitcher of the Year and earned All-SLC First Team honors.
- Kassidy Chance | So. | INF/OF | Was named the conference's Freshman of the Year and earned All-SLC First Team honors as a utility.
- Jada Muñoz | Sr. | INF | NFCA All-Region Third Team
- Nyjah Fontenot | R-Jr. | OF | All-SLC Second Team
- Sarah Allen | So. | C/INF | All-SLC First Team
North Texas Scout
Head Coach
- Cody White | 1st year at UNT; 13th as HC
- Spent 12 years at Division II Central Oklahoma
- 498-171 overall record
- 4x Coach of the Year
- 10 NCAA Division II Tournament appearances
- 4 Super Regional appearances
- 2 WCWS appearances
2024-2025 Record & Awards
- Record: 36-21 (16-11 AAC, 4th)
- AAC Awards: Coach of the Year, Freshman of the Year, Pitcher of the Year
- All-AAC: 3x First Team, 1x All-Freshman Team
All-Time Series
- Texas Tech lead 13-8
- Feb. 26, 2025, last matchup, 6-5 UNT
Key Returners
- Madison Conley | Jr. | UTL | Was a unanimous First Team All-American Conference selection at non-pitcher utility. In league play, she led all qualified hitters in batting average (.444), slugging percentage (.889), on-base percentage (.714), and OPS (1.412) with nine home runs, 29 RBIs, and 19 runs scored.
- Elizabeth Moffitt | Jr. | C | Named NFCA Central Second Team All-Region and was selected as a member of the American Conference Championship All-Tournament Team
- Riley McNemar | Sr. | INF | Finished tied for the fifth-most RBI (44) in single-season program history last season and posted the fourth-most defensive assists (136) in single-season UNT history.
- Anneca Anderson | Jr. | RHP/UTL | Tallied a 14-7 record and one save over 35 appearances, including 21 starts, in the circle. She led UNT with a 3.52 ERA in 139.1 innings pitched.
Louisiana Monroe Scout
Head Coach
- Molly Fichtner | 8th season at ULM, 8th season as HC
- 2025 Sun Belt Coach of the Year, a program first
2024-2025 Record & Awards
- Record: 34-21 (14-10 SBC, 3rd)
- SBC Awards: Coach of the Year
- All-SBC: 3x First Team, 1x Second Team
All-Time Series
- ULM leads the all-time series 3-0
- Last matchup was in 1997, 4-2 ULM
Key Returners
- Meagan Brown | Jr. | OF | All-Sun Belt Preseason team this year after earning All-Sun Belt First Team honors last season. She hit .404 (72-for-178), posting 60 RBIs, 52 runs, 18 doubles, 14 stolen bases, three triples, and four home runs
- Morgan Brown | R-So. | INF | Earned Preseason All-SBC honors. She was named to the NFCA All-Region Third Team, All-SBC First Team, and was a Freshman All-American last year. She hit .382 (71-for-186), recording 62 RBIs, 48 runs, 13 home runs, 16 doubles, eight stolen bases, and four triples
- Brooklin Lippert | Jr. | UTL | Named to Preseason All-SBC Team after earning First Team honors in 2025. She hit .416 (74-of-178), posting 53 runs, 31 stolen bases, 10 RBIs, a double, and two triples.
Outlook
Texas Tech, with its loaded roster, should have a fairly easy start to the season against these three. The most competitive game could be against ULM, but the Red Raiders should leave town with a 3-0 start to their season.
More From Texas Tech On SI
Stay up to date on Texas Tech Athletics by bookmarking Texas Tech On SI and follow us on Twitter.
Maren Angus-Coombs was born in Los Angeles and raised in Nashville, Tenn. She is a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and has been a sports writer since 2008. She has been covering college softball since 2016 and spent the 2023 season covering Husker Softball for Hail Varsity. In addition to All Huskers, she is a staff writer for the Los Angeles Sports Report.