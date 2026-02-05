The Texas Tech Red Raiders open the 2026 softball season on Thursday as the top-ranked team in the country, according to Softball America, and will split the weekend between two tournaments.

Texas Tech is coming off a historic season, finishing as the national runner-up in its first Women's College World Series appearance. The Red Raiders also played in their first Super Regional in program history en route to Oklahoma City.

With NiJaree Canady at the forefront, the Red Raiders are aiming to bring home the last award that has eluded her during her collegiate career: a national title.

Here's all fans need to know about Texas Tech's first three games of the season at the 2026 Twisted Vines Bayou Bash.

How to Follow Along

Matchup: Texas Tech vs McNeese State

Texas Tech vs McNeese State When: Thursday, Feb. 5

Thursday, Feb. 5 Where: Lake Charles, La.

Lake Charles, La. Time: 6 p.m. CST

6 p.m. CST Watch: ESPN+

Matchup: Texas Tech vs North Texas

Texas Tech vs North Texas When: Friday, Feb. 6

Friday, Feb. 6 Where: Lake Charles, La.

Lake Charles, La. Time: 11 a.m. CST

11 a.m. CST Watch: N/A

Matchup: Texas Tech vs ULM

Texas Tech vs ULM When: Friday, Feb. 6

Friday, Feb. 6 Where: Lake Charles, La.

Lake Charles, La. Time: 1:30 p.m. CST

1:30 p.m. CST Watch: N/A

Lay of the land pic.twitter.com/6Gh0D3utek — Texas Tech Softball (@TexasTechSB) February 5, 2026

McNeese Scout

Head Coach

James Landreneau | 14th year at McNeese, 10th as HC

Career record: 335-179

4x Southland Conference Coach of the Year

5 NCAA Tournament appearances

2024-2025 Record & Awards

Record: 41-20 (23-4 SLC, 1st/SLC Tourn. Runners-Up)

41-20 (23-4 SLC, 1st/SLC Tourn. Runners-Up) SLC Awards: Coach of the Year, Freshman of the Year, Pitcher of the Year

Coach of the Year, Freshman of the Year, Pitcher of the Year All-SLC: 4x First Team, 2x Second Team, 2x All-Defensive Team

All-Time Series

Tied 3-3

March 5, 2016, last matchup, 11-6 Texas Tech

Key Returners

Maddie Taylor | So. | RHP/1B | Was named the conference's Pitcher of the Year and earned All-SLC First Team honors.

Kassidy Chance | So. | INF/OF | Was named the conference's Freshman of the Year and earned All-SLC First Team honors as a utility.

Jada Muñoz | Sr. | INF | NFCA All-Region Third Team

Nyjah Fontenot | R-Jr. | OF | All-SLC Second Team

Sarah Allen | So. | C/INF | All-SLC First Team

North Texas Scout

Head Coach

Cody White | 1st year at UNT; 13th as HC

Spent 12 years at Division II Central Oklahoma

498-171 overall record

4x Coach of the Year

10 NCAA Division II Tournament appearances

4 Super Regional appearances

2 WCWS appearances

2024-2025 Record & Awards

Record: 36-21 (16-11 AAC, 4th)

36-21 (16-11 AAC, 4th) AAC Awards: Coach of the Year, Freshman of the Year, Pitcher of the Year

Coach of the Year, Freshman of the Year, Pitcher of the Year All-AAC: 3x First Team, 1x All-Freshman Team

All-Time Series

Texas Tech lead 13-8

Feb. 26, 2025, last matchup, 6-5 UNT

Key Returners

Madison Conley | Jr. | UTL | Was a unanimous First Team All-American Conference selection at non-pitcher utility. In league play, she led all qualified hitters in batting average (.444), slugging percentage (.889), on-base percentage (.714), and OPS (1.412) with nine home runs, 29 RBIs, and 19 runs scored.

Elizabeth Moffitt | Jr. | C | Named NFCA Central Second Team All-Region and was selected as a member of the American Conference Championship All-Tournament Team

Riley McNemar | Sr. | INF | Finished tied for the fifth-most RBI (44) in single-season program history last season and posted the fourth-most defensive assists (136) in single-season UNT history.

Anneca Anderson | Jr. | RHP/UTL | Tallied a 14-7 record and one save over 35 appearances, including 21 starts, in the circle. She led UNT with a 3.52 ERA in 139.1 innings pitched.

Louisiana Monroe Scout

Head Coach

Molly Fichtner | 8th season at ULM, 8th season as HC

2025 Sun Belt Coach of the Year, a program first

2024-2025 Record & Awards

Record: 34-21 (14-10 SBC, 3rd)

34-21 (14-10 SBC, 3rd) SBC Awards: Coach of the Year

Coach of the Year All-SBC: 3x First Team, 1x Second Team

All-Time Series

ULM leads the all-time series 3-0

Last matchup was in 1997, 4-2 ULM

Key Returners

Meagan Brown | Jr. | OF | All-Sun Belt Preseason team this year after earning All-Sun Belt First Team honors last season. She hit .404 (72-for-178), posting 60 RBIs, 52 runs, 18 doubles, 14 stolen bases, three triples, and four home runs

Morgan Brown | R-So. | INF | Earned Preseason All-SBC honors. She was named to the NFCA All-Region Third Team, All-SBC First Team, and was a Freshman All-American last year. She hit .382 (71-for-186), recording 62 RBIs, 48 runs, 13 home runs, 16 doubles, eight stolen bases, and four triples

Brooklin Lippert | Jr. | UTL | Named to Preseason All-SBC Team after earning First Team honors in 2025. She hit .416 (74-of-178), posting 53 runs, 31 stolen bases, 10 RBIs, a double, and two triples.

Outlook

Texas Tech, with its loaded roster, should have a fairly easy start to the season against these three. The most competitive game could be against ULM, but the Red Raiders should leave town with a 3-0 start to their season.

