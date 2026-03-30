Angels vs. Cubs Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, March 30
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The Chicago Cubs had a baffling series loss to the Washington Nationals to start their 2026 season. They'll look to bounce back on Monday night when they open a series against the Los Angeles Angels.
The Angels split an AL West series against the Houston Astros.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for this interleague series opener.
Angels vs. Cubs Odds, Spread, and Total
Run Line
- Angels +1.5 (-140)
- Cubs -1.5 (+115)
Moneyline
- Angels +150
- Cubs -185
Total
- OVER 9.5 (-115)
- UNDER 9.5 (-105)
Angels vs. Cubs Probable Pitchers
- Los Angeles: Ryan Johnson, RHP (1-1, 7.36 ERA)
- Chicago: Edward Cabrera, RHP (8-7, 3.53 ERA)
Angels vs. Cubs How to Watch
- Date: Monday, March 30
- Time: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Wrigley Field
- How to Watch (TV): Marquee Sports Network, FanDuel Sports Network West
- Angels record: 2-2
- Cubs record: 1-2
Angels vs. Cubs Best Prop Bet
- Nolan Schanuel OVER 1.5 Total Bases (+145)
Nolan Schanuel has gotten off to a hot start to his season and has all the makings of a player who's going to be the cornerstone of this Angels' lineup. He has a batting average of .313 with two home runs through the first four games of the season. Let's bet on his hot start continuing tonight at +145.
Angels vs. Cubs Prediction and Pick
I don't have any interest in betting against the Angels' offense that has gotten off to a great start this season, sporting an .860 OPS through their first four games, the best mark in the Majors so far. With that being said, I don't want to bet on them either with Ryan Johnson on the mound.
Johnson had a 7.36 ERA across 14.2 innings pitched last season. He had a solid Spring Training, but I'm not ready to put my faith in him.
That's why I'm going to bet on the OVER in tonight's game. Let's sit back and root for runs tonight.
Pick: OVER 9.5 (-115) via BetMGM
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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets