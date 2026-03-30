Angels vs. Cubs Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, March 30

The Chicago Cubs had a baffling series loss to the Washington Nationals to start their 2026 season. They'll look to bounce back on Monday night when they open a series against the Los Angeles Angels.

The Angels split an AL West series against the Houston Astros.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for this interleague series opener.

Angels vs. Cubs Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook

Run Line

Angels +1.5 (-140)

Cubs -1.5 (+115)

Moneyline

Angels +150

Cubs -185

Total

OVER 9.5 (-115)

UNDER 9.5 (-105)

Angels vs. Cubs Probable Pitchers

Los Angeles: Ryan Johnson, RHP (1-1, 7.36 ERA)

Chicago: Edward Cabrera, RHP (8-7, 3.53 ERA)

Angels vs. Cubs How to Watch

Date: Monday, March 30

Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Wrigley Field

How to Watch (TV): Marquee Sports Network, FanDuel Sports Network West

Angels record: 2-2

Cubs record: 1-2

Angels vs. Cubs Best Prop Bet

Nolan Schanuel OVER 1.5 Total Bases (+145)

Nolan Schanuel has gotten off to a hot start to his season and has all the makings of a player who's going to be the cornerstone of this Angels' lineup. He has a batting average of .313 with two home runs through the first four games of the season. Let's bet on his hot start continuing tonight at +145.

Angels vs. Cubs Prediction and Pick

I don't have any interest in betting against the Angels' offense that has gotten off to a great start this season, sporting an .860 OPS through their first four games, the best mark in the Majors so far. With that being said, I don't want to bet on them either with Ryan Johnson on the mound.

Johnson had a 7.36 ERA across 14.2 innings pitched last season. He had a solid Spring Training, but I'm not ready to put my faith in him.

That's why I'm going to bet on the OVER in tonight's game. Let's sit back and root for runs tonight.

Pick: OVER 9.5 (-115) via BetMGM

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