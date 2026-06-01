Texas Tech Looking to Win the Women's College World Series

Texas Tech will have to defeat Alabama twice to advance to the WCWS championship.

The Red Raiders started off the WCWS with a dominating win over Mississippi State. Texas Tech won the game 8-0 in only five innings.

TEXAS TECH WINS BY RUN RULE 😤



The Red Raiders take down Mississippi State 8-0 in the opening round of the WCWS‼️ pic.twitter.com/AZToEBrU1v — ESPN (@espn) May 28, 2026

Texas Tech faced off with Tennessee, which had defeated Texas, and the game went to nine innings. However, the Red Raiders lost 2-1. However, the handshake line at the end of the game received more publicity than the Vols' win.

ESPN did a scene-by-scene breakdown of the much-discussed Tennessee/Texas Tech handshake line from Saturday.



Here’s the clip: pic.twitter.com/VovEadunbM — Justin McLeod (@justfactsmaam) May 31, 2026

Texas Tech then had to win their next game or they would be out of the WCWS. They faced off against UCLA, who had lost to Alabama and the winner of the game between the Bruins and Red Raiders would advance to the semifanals and the loser would be out of the tournament.

"Texas Tech coach Gerry Glasco said they're fine with being the villains..



They're embracing this role and these games have been so exciting" ~ @bmac_22 #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/ogPV07kQu4 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) June 1, 2026

UCLA came into the game primarily as a fan favorite, with Texas Tech and head coach Gerry Glasco embracing the role of being the villains.

"She doesn't let any record that she is seeking, or that she is chasing ... get in the way of just her consistency."@ascarborough tells @notthefakeSVP what makes Megan Grant so great 🌟 pic.twitter.com/3uIDzXMoCA — espnW (@espnW) May 30, 2026

Texas Tech and UCLA battled throughout the game, with the Bruins taking an early 2-1 lead after one inning, but the Red Raiders scored two runs in the second to regain the lead. In the sixth inning, Texas Tech would score two runs to take a 6-3 lead going into the seventh-inning stretch. However, UCLA would score three in the seventh to tie the game at 6-6.

With the season on the line, Texas Tech scored two in the ninth inning and limited the Bruins to just one run in the ninth, securing an 8-7, season-saving victory. The win comes with a short turnaround as the Red Raiders need to defeat Alabama twice to advance to the championship finals, a best-of-three series.

The No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide and No. 11 seed Texas Tech Red Raiders will meet tonight at Devon Park in Oklahoma City for a spot in the Women’s College World Series (WCWS) Finals.

Alabama (56-7) is in the driver's seat, having started the WCWS 2-0. Alabama needs one more win to return to the WCWS Championship Series for the first time since 2014. The Red Raiders need to defeat Alabama twice tonight to advance to the championship series for the second straight year.

The first game starts at 6:00 p.m. CT (7:00 p.m. ET) and will be broadcasted on ESPN 2.

No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide and Patrick Murphy’s team had a much-deserved day off Sunday after steamrolling through the early rounds of OKC. They started the tournament with a 6-3 win over UCLA and followed it up with a dominating 5-1 victory over Nebraska.

The Tide come in tonight on a hot seven-game winning streak that dates back to their regional matchups. Texas Tech leads the nation in total hits with 640 and has a strong lineup that is batting an impressive .300 as a team. Mia Williams, who has slugged her team-leading 25th home run Sunday, leads the Red Raiders offense. The Texas Tech pitching is pretty solid but the key to victory is the offense's ability to produce runs.

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